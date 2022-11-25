ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Retro aluminum trees sparkle in downtown Manitowoc for Evergleams on Eighth

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Christmas history is illuminating downtown Manitowoc during the holiday season. Evergleams on Eighth is underway along the storefronts of area businesses. Sparkling aluminum trees from the 1960's are on display. Manitowoc calls itself "the birthplace of the Everlgeam" because the production of aluminum Christmas trees started with...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

North Pole Christmas Village spreading holiday cheer in Northeast Wisconsn

TOWN OF RANTOUL (WLUK) -- Christmas spirit is coming alive through life-like figurines near Chilton this holiday season. The North Pole Christmas Village is now open for you to explore. Founder and operator, Troy Campbell, says he puts on the display every year to make others happy. Admission is free...
CHILTON, WI
Fox11online.com

People in Northeast Wisconsin enjoyed a warm Saturday

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- Most of Northeast Wisconsin hit 50 degrees Saturday, the last weekend in November. People around the area made sure to take advantage. Tim DeBeck lives in Allouez, and used the nice day to set up his Christmas decorations. "It's nice out today to do this, usually I'm...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Lorrie Morgan to perform at Oshkosh Arena in spring

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The first woman country to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums is coming to Oshkosh this spring. American country music singer and actress Lorrie Morgan will be performing at the Oshkosh Arena at 7 p.m. on April 22. Morgan, a member of the Country Music...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: Venison processing at Maplewood Meats in Howard

HOWARD (WLUK) -- The nine-day gun deer hunt is officially over. Preliminary season harvest totals are expected Tuesday. At the same time, hunters are busy heading to meat processors to get their bucks and does made into venison. Maplewood Meats in Howard was a busy place Monday. "I didn't expect...
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay First Nations program to receive $100,000 donation

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin Green Bay's First Nations program will be receiving $100,000 from the Green Bay Packers foodservice partner, Delaware North. The global company announced the donation Monday after recently providing the first $20,000 annual donation for the next five years. "The First Nations programs...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Local shops welcome shoppers for Small Business Saturday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Plenty of communities were promoting their local stores for Small Business Saturday. Green Bay's three business districts banded together to get people out and about. Participating businesses were passing out Shop Small passports. Three stamps from different stores entered shoppers into a raffle to win a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers for upcoming match days

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Your donations to Salvation Army red kettles in Oshkosh will be matched on three upcoming days -- but the local corps says it needs more bell-ringers to encourage donations. On Thursday, the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations. On Dec....
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

MercyMe coming to The Weidner

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Grammy-nominated Christian band is coming to Green Bay. MercyMe will bring its "Always Only Jesus" Tour to The Weidner on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Joining them will be Taya and Micah Tyler to open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Comedian Steve Travino coming to Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- “America’s Favorite Husband” is coming to Green Bay. One of the country's fastest-rising comics, Steve Treviño, will take the stage at the Meyer Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. Treviño opened the 2001 Three Amigos Comedy Tour featuring Carlos...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge dismisses Green Bay Area Catholic Education lawsuit

(WLUK) – A Brown County judge properly dismissed a lawsuit alleging Green Bay Area Catholic Education improperly handled a bullying situation, the state appeals court ruled Tuesday. Michelle Jauquet’s child attended Notre Dame in De Pere, and in the fall of 2019 was the subject of bullying and harassment....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

St. John's Homeless Shelter to increase capacity

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Planning Commission decided tonight to increase capacity at a local homeless shelter. Green Bay city officials and even one resident weighed in on the potential impact of a change to St. John’s Evangelical center. “I’ve had several concerns," Landlord Cinnamon Harley said....
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman found after going missing for a week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say officers need your help to find a woman who has been missing since last Sunday. They say 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green Bay is missing. She is white, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Officers say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

55-year-old man, dog found dead after fire in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, they found the 55-year-old man and dog...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Hobart/Lawrence Police Department names new police chief

HOBART (WLUK) -- The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has a new chief after four finalists were announced earlier this month. Michael Renkas, the current captain of HLPD, was named as the new police chief after the police commission meeting Sunday. Renkas is a 15-year veteran of law enforcement and was the...
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sought for retail thefts in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials are looking for a man in connection with several retail thefts. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Enrique Soto Jr., 42, has active warrants for his arrest. Online court records show five open felony cases against Soto for retail theft and one for drug possession.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

