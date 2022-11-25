Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Packers' Festival of Lights tree has special meaning to Green Bay family
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay family had a 45-foot-tall blue spruce tree picked by the Green Bay Packers to be the centerpiece tree for the organization's Festival of Lights. Al and Paula VanderGrinten donated it in honor of their son, Garrett. He was a lifelong Packers fan, who...
Fox11online.com
Retro aluminum trees sparkle in downtown Manitowoc for Evergleams on Eighth
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Christmas history is illuminating downtown Manitowoc during the holiday season. Evergleams on Eighth is underway along the storefronts of area businesses. Sparkling aluminum trees from the 1960's are on display. Manitowoc calls itself "the birthplace of the Everlgeam" because the production of aluminum Christmas trees started with...
Fox11online.com
North Pole Christmas Village spreading holiday cheer in Northeast Wisconsn
TOWN OF RANTOUL (WLUK) -- Christmas spirit is coming alive through life-like figurines near Chilton this holiday season. The North Pole Christmas Village is now open for you to explore. Founder and operator, Troy Campbell, says he puts on the display every year to make others happy. Admission is free...
Fox11online.com
People in Northeast Wisconsin enjoyed a warm Saturday
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- Most of Northeast Wisconsin hit 50 degrees Saturday, the last weekend in November. People around the area made sure to take advantage. Tim DeBeck lives in Allouez, and used the nice day to set up his Christmas decorations. "It's nice out today to do this, usually I'm...
Fox11online.com
Lorrie Morgan to perform at Oshkosh Arena in spring
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The first woman country to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums is coming to Oshkosh this spring. American country music singer and actress Lorrie Morgan will be performing at the Oshkosh Arena at 7 p.m. on April 22. Morgan, a member of the Country Music...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Venison processing at Maplewood Meats in Howard
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The nine-day gun deer hunt is officially over. Preliminary season harvest totals are expected Tuesday. At the same time, hunters are busy heading to meat processors to get their bucks and does made into venison. Maplewood Meats in Howard was a busy place Monday. "I didn't expect...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay First Nations program to receive $100,000 donation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin Green Bay's First Nations program will be receiving $100,000 from the Green Bay Packers foodservice partner, Delaware North. The global company announced the donation Monday after recently providing the first $20,000 annual donation for the next five years. "The First Nations programs...
Fox11online.com
Local shops welcome shoppers for Small Business Saturday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Plenty of communities were promoting their local stores for Small Business Saturday. Green Bay's three business districts banded together to get people out and about. Participating businesses were passing out Shop Small passports. Three stamps from different stores entered shoppers into a raffle to win a...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers for upcoming match days
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Your donations to Salvation Army red kettles in Oshkosh will be matched on three upcoming days -- but the local corps says it needs more bell-ringers to encourage donations. On Thursday, the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations. On Dec....
Fox11online.com
MercyMe coming to The Weidner
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Grammy-nominated Christian band is coming to Green Bay. MercyMe will bring its "Always Only Jesus" Tour to The Weidner on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Joining them will be Taya and Micah Tyler to open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2...
Fox11online.com
Comedian Steve Travino coming to Meyer Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- “America’s Favorite Husband” is coming to Green Bay. One of the country's fastest-rising comics, Steve Treviño, will take the stage at the Meyer Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. Treviño opened the 2001 Three Amigos Comedy Tour featuring Carlos...
Fox11online.com
Judge dismisses Green Bay Area Catholic Education lawsuit
(WLUK) – A Brown County judge properly dismissed a lawsuit alleging Green Bay Area Catholic Education improperly handled a bullying situation, the state appeals court ruled Tuesday. Michelle Jauquet’s child attended Notre Dame in De Pere, and in the fall of 2019 was the subject of bullying and harassment....
Fox11online.com
St. John's Homeless Shelter to increase capacity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Planning Commission decided tonight to increase capacity at a local homeless shelter. Green Bay city officials and even one resident weighed in on the potential impact of a change to St. John’s Evangelical center. “I’ve had several concerns," Landlord Cinnamon Harley said....
Fox11online.com
Driver arrested for leaving Sheboygan scene where pedestrian was killed
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A man was killed after crossing a street in Sheboygan. Police say the incident happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 9th and New York Avenue. The driver left the scene but was later found. A 20-year-old Sheboygan man confessed to leaving the scene....
Fox11online.com
Woman found after going missing for a week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say officers need your help to find a woman who has been missing since last Sunday. They say 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green Bay is missing. She is white, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Officers say...
Fox11online.com
55-year-old man, dog found dead after fire in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, they found the 55-year-old man and dog...
Fox11online.com
Hobart/Lawrence Police Department names new police chief
HOBART (WLUK) -- The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department has a new chief after four finalists were announced earlier this month. Michael Renkas, the current captain of HLPD, was named as the new police chief after the police commission meeting Sunday. Renkas is a 15-year veteran of law enforcement and was the...
Fox11online.com
Man sought for retail thefts in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials are looking for a man in connection with several retail thefts. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Enrique Soto Jr., 42, has active warrants for his arrest. Online court records show five open felony cases against Soto for retail theft and one for drug possession.
Fox11online.com
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County...
Fox11online.com
No trial date yet in lawsuit vs. Johnson Controls over PFAS pollution
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Work continues on a lawsuit filed by the state against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products regarding PFAS pollution in Marinette County, but the parties aren't ready to set a trial date yet. In March, the state Department of Justice filed the civil lawsuit, alleging the companies...
