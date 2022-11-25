ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

solarpowerworldonline.com

Renewables out-produce both coal and nuclear power in first nine months of 2022

According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in the first nine months of 2022. Renewable energy sources (including residential solar) increased their electrical output by 15.44% compared to the same period a year...
PV Tech

Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm

Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany. The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.
teslarati.com

Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production

Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
electrek.co

Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022

Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...
PV Tech

Solar deployment India increased 35% in Q1-3 2022, though price rises continue

Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group. The first nine months of 2022 saw India install 10GW of solar PV, 9GW of which were utility-scale installations, a...
moneyweek.com

Solar panels vs heat pumps

Heat pump or solar panels? Both types of renewable energy system can reduce your carbon footprint, improve your home’s energy efficiency – and save you money on your energy bills. But how do they compare? We put them head to head. How heat pumps work. Heat pumps use...
PV Tech

ACWA Power signs green hydrogen production MoU in Thailand

Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop green hydrogen projects in Thailand. Signed with Thai’s national energy company PTT Public Company and state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the companies will collaborate to establish large-scale renewable-powered green hydrogen plants for local consumption and with the purpose of exporting it too.
PV Tech

Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain. Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker...
PV Tech

SolarPower Europe brings PI Berlin on board for stewardship initiative

Solar testing firm PI Berlin has joined Europe’s new supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured, a Solar Power Europe (SPE) policy advisor has told PV Tech Premium. Launched in October, the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) aims to develop responsible, transparent...
BBC

Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies

Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
marinelink.com

New Ship Technology Will Produce Hydrogen on Board from LNG

The technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a joint development agreement with Hycamite TCD Technologies, a privately-owned Finnish company specializing in the development of a technology for producing clean hydrogen and solid carbon from methane. The two companies will work together to enable cost-effective production of hydrogen from liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board marine vessels. The concept design will be ready by mid 2023 and the prototype testing unit will be ready during the second half of 2024.

