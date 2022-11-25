Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables out-produce both coal and nuclear power in first nine months of 2022
According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in the first nine months of 2022. Renewable energy sources (including residential solar) increased their electrical output by 15.44% compared to the same period a year...
PV Tech
Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm
Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany. The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.
Leading gas importer Japan says LNG is sold out until 2026, as energy-squeezed countries battle over dwindling supplies
Long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas shipments are sold out until 2026, Japan has said. The fuel shortage is due to a lack of investment in LNG export projects, its trade ministry said. Europe is competing with Asia for LNG after Russia cut off pipeline gas flows over sanctions. Japan,...
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Reuters
LG Chem to invest over $3 billion to build battery cathode plant in U.S
SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) said on Tuesday it plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as the South Korean chemical materials maker ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle (EV) components.
teslarati.com
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Reuters
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
electrek.co
Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022
Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...
PV Tech
Solar deployment India increased 35% in Q1-3 2022, though price rises continue
Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group. The first nine months of 2022 saw India install 10GW of solar PV, 9GW of which were utility-scale installations, a...
moneyweek.com
Solar panels vs heat pumps
Heat pump or solar panels? Both types of renewable energy system can reduce your carbon footprint, improve your home’s energy efficiency – and save you money on your energy bills. But how do they compare? We put them head to head. How heat pumps work. Heat pumps use...
Europe fears its industries will jet to the U.S. as energy costs force plant closures
Duralex glassware maker is just one company that's suspended operations over spiking energy costs after a cutoff of Russian natural gas.
PV Tech
ACWA Power signs green hydrogen production MoU in Thailand
Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop green hydrogen projects in Thailand. Signed with Thai’s national energy company PTT Public Company and state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the companies will collaborate to establish large-scale renewable-powered green hydrogen plants for local consumption and with the purpose of exporting it too.
PV Tech
Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain. Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker...
PV Tech
SolarPower Europe brings PI Berlin on board for stewardship initiative
Solar testing firm PI Berlin has joined Europe’s new supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured, a Solar Power Europe (SPE) policy advisor has told PV Tech Premium. Launched in October, the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) aims to develop responsible, transparent...
BBC
Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies
Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
marinelink.com
New Ship Technology Will Produce Hydrogen on Board from LNG
The technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a joint development agreement with Hycamite TCD Technologies, a privately-owned Finnish company specializing in the development of a technology for producing clean hydrogen and solid carbon from methane. The two companies will work together to enable cost-effective production of hydrogen from liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board marine vessels. The concept design will be ready by mid 2023 and the prototype testing unit will be ready during the second half of 2024.
Comments / 0