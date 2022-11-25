Read full article on original website
Tesla is reportedly redesigning the Model 3 to cut production costs
The revamp could include changes to the car's exterior and powertrain. Tesla is working on a redesign of the Model 3 codenamed “Highland,” according to Reuters. The company’s goal is to reportedly reduce the complexity and number of components required to produce the sedan. The redesign could include changes to the car’s exterior and powertrain performance. The project is also said to build on the revamp of the 2021 Model S. However, it's unknown if the redesigned Model 3 will feature the controversial steering yoke found in its more expensive sibling.
Twitter data leak exposes over 5.4 million accounts
The owner of hacking forum called Breached told BleepingComputer that it was responsible for exploiting the weakness (originally obtained from another hacker called "Devil") and dumping the user records. It said that it also obtained 1.4 million Twitter profiles for suspended accounts, obtained via another API, but only shared those privately among a few individuals.
The best Cyber Monday TV deals we could find for 2022
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Maybe you've been...
Buy an Xbox Series S and Amazon will give you $40 credit on Cyber Monday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
Shockingly, the Pixel 7a will probably look a lot like the Pixel 6a
Save on Samsung for the holidays. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. If history is anything to go on, Google won’t announce the next entry in its Pixel A series until I/O 2023. That means we could be waiting as much as six months before the company is ready to share any substantial information on the device. Of course, that’s not stopping the rumor mill from getting an early start on leaking details about the Pixel 7a.
The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals on video games, consoles and gaming gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It's Cyber Monday,...
Join Sam’s Club for one year with this $20 Cyber Monday deal
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you missed Black Friday, it’s not too late to find a huge markdown on one of our bestselling deals. or 60 percent off during our Cyber Monday sale. This promotion ends on November 30, but your one-year subscription can secure you discounts well into 2023’s holiday season.
WhatsApp's latest feature makes it easier to send messages to yourself
'Message Yourself' lets you send notes, reminders and shopping lists. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets you send messages to yourself like reminders and shopping lists, parent Meta has confirmed with TechCrunch. Called "Message Yourself," the feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo several weeks ago as part of a beta test, but is now being rolled out globally to iOS and Android users in the coming weeks.
The best Cyber Monday tech deals for 2022: discounts on earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. For the past...
Sony steps into the Metaverse with the 'Mocopi' motion tracking system
Sony has launched an interesting product called Mocopi, consisting of six motion-tracking bands worn on your hands, feet, back and head, with a price of 49,500 yen (about $358). The aim is to let you track your body to create videos or operate avatars in real time with metaverse apps like VRChat. It even offers an SDK that lets you import motion data into 3D animation apps.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $230 with a charger for Cyber Monday
Acqua di Gio Homme Eau de Parfum Gift Set, Multico Kohl's. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Walmart's Cyber Week deals continue: Save $150 on a cordless Shark vac or $200 on a 58-inch smart TV
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Holiday shopping is still in full swing and we've got you covered today with a plethora of high-end tech products you'll want for yourself as you check off your shopping list. We've partnered with Walmart on their Deals for Days campaign to bring you the best options to suit every recipient on your list (and satisfy every budget). This list offers hundreds in savings, but you better hurry because these deals won't last.
Amazon’s Create With Alexa generates unique animated children’s stories on Echo Show
Tools like , and Midjourney, which generate images based on a few lines of text, briefly set social media ablaze this year. But Amazon’s entry into the AI art world is a bit different. Create with Alexa lets children guide the creation of animated stories using a few kid-friendly prompts.
Save $100 on Curiosity Stream with this Cyber Week deal
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Thanksgiving has come and gone, and if you’re still in the midst of a days-long food coma, now’s a great time to sit back and watch the shows you missed this past year. However, if you still want to , a science or nature documentary might keep your brain engaged while putting the rest of your body at ease.
Apple’s 2022 App Store Awards put the focus on ‘cultural impact’
BeReal, the new social media app that exploded in popularity over the past few months, is one of the biggest winners for this year's Apple's App Store Awards. It won iPhone App of the Year for giving people an authentic glimpse into their friend's and family's every day lives, the tech giant said in its announcement. In all, Apple highlighted 16 apps and games for 2022 that delivered "exceptional experiences and [made] a profound cultural impact."
Twitter new user signups at an ‘all-time high,’ says Elon Musk
A month after completing his , Elon Musk says new user signups are at an “all-time high.” On Saturday evening, the billionaire a slide deck that details the current state of Twitter and his . As of November 16th, Twitter was adding more than 2 million new users per day over the last seven days, according to one of the graphs Musk shared. He added daily signups are up 66 percent compared to the same seven-day period in 2021.
YouTube Music’s 2022 Recap begins rolling out today
This year’s version adds seasonal recaps and Google Photos integration. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. ’Tis the season for music apps’ “year in review” rewinds that let you relive the songs and artists you streamed from the past 12 months. Only a few hours after the revamped arrived, YouTube Music its 2022 Recap, which begins rolling out today for iOS and Android.
Apple Music Replay gets a much-needed redesign for 2022
It’s not quite as sleek as Spotify Wrapped, but it’s an improvement. Save on Samsung for the holidays. users can now access a recap of what they’ve listened to on the service this year thanks to . Apple has to make it a much sleeker experience, albeit one that perhaps isn’t quite on par with just yet.
