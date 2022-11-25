ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

WITN

Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police investigating attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of its students. In an announcement made on their Facebook page, the school said senior Jah-Tayvious Edwards died in an automobile accident over the weekend. Greene Central Principal Dr. Patrick Greene described the type of student Edwards […]
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27

William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

One person dead in Kinston shooting

Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Drivers: Expect road closures on Emerald Isle Bridge

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, a state highway contractor will start instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58). This is for the bridge preservation project. The contractor will abide by the below schedule for lane closures until March 31:. • Monday...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Bikes For Kids awards bikes to third graders in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Third graders in one Eastern Carolina County were able to participate in a giveaway held by the Bikes for Kids Foundation. Bikes for Kids awarded bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Newport Elementary School as an early holiday surprise.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids

BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

