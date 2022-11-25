Read full article on original website
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside a North Carolina mall has been arrested and is facing charges.
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
Two people found shot after police respond to shots fired at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers investigating a report of shots fired at a party this weekend ended up later finding two people shot. Kinston police said that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call at 1609 West Vernon Avenue. Officers found a large crowd that had...
Eastern NC man stalks, shoots woman; now charged with attempted murder
The Kinston Police Department has arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of its students. In an announcement made on their Facebook page, the school said senior Jah-Tayvious Edwards died in an automobile accident over the weekend. Greene Central Principal Dr. Patrick Greene described the type of student Edwards […]
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
One person dead in Kinston shooting
Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at North Carolina mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot Friday inside Greenville Mall. Greenville Police officials said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there was […]
Drivers: Expect road closures on Emerald Isle Bridge
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, a state highway contractor will start instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58). This is for the bridge preservation project. The contractor will abide by the below schedule for lane closures until March 31:. • Monday...
Bikes For Kids awards bikes to third graders in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Third graders in one Eastern Carolina County were able to participate in a giveaway held by the Bikes for Kids Foundation. Bikes for Kids awarded bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Newport Elementary School as an early holiday surprise.
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids
BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
