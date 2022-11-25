ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Phil Tucker
3d ago

Some people seem confused on the science of Climate Change. Getting warmer than seasonably expected isn't the point. Seriously; educate yourself on the issue before you decide that you are the one to educate the rest of us. Nothing about the actual science is political. If it's science that you don't respect, then I'm surprised that you're not already dead. But I guarantee you that you are misinformed about this issue, otherwise you would not embrace ignorance so joyfully.

KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
KFOR

The Jet Stream shows a roller coaster temperature ride for Oklahoma!

The Jet Stream showing a temperature roller coaster ride for the couple of weeks! Up and down we go as fronts move south across the plains. Normally not a wet weather pattern but watching as always. The first front in a series of cold fronts hits Oklahoma late Tuesday wit a big drop in temps but no precipitation!
Mark Hake

Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KFOR

Thanksgiving cold front, rain on the way

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Rain and low clouds will continue across most of the state Wednesday before a cold front arrives early Thursday morning in NW Oklahoma, then into central Oklahoma later on. Look for north winds to increase along with falling temps during the day Thursday. We will...
KOCO

Oklahoma Red Dirt country artist Jake Flint dies day after getting married

Oklahoma country music artist Jake Flint has died, his manager announced over the weekend on social media. "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," Brenda Cline wrote Sunday night. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process."
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
