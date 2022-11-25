Dad and teen daughter killed after pickup truck hits SUV on Thanksgiving, GA cops say

A Georgia man and his 18-year-old daughter died when a pickup truck slammed into their SUV on Thanksgiving, officials said.

Two more family members were taken to a hospital after the crash on Thursday, Nov. 24, according to preliminary information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on a highway when it veered across the center line. It then hit a Nissan Armada SUV that had been going west, deputies wrote in a news release.

“A 52 year old male who was driving the Armada and his 18 year old daughter who was in the back seat were killed,” officials wrote. “His wife and juvenile daughter were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

All four family members are from Canton, roughly 40 miles north of Atlanta.

The pickup truck driver also had non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, which was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Knox Bridge Highway. It happened on a stretch of road near the intersection with Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton.

Two other SUVs were involved in the crash, though no other injuries were reported.

As of about 10 a.m. Nov. 25, no crash-related charges had been filed. An investigation was ongoing, officials said.

