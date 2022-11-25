Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
oilcity.news
Cow elk tests positive for chronic wasting disease; first confirmed case in Wyoming Hunt Area 59 in Cody Region
CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in Elk Hunt Area 59, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The presence of the disease was confirmed after a cow elk tested positive in early November, Game and Fish said.
oilcity.news
Nominate a courageous person you know for “Sierra’s Ring of Courage” Award
For the second year in a row, the Olivia Caldwell Foundation is accepting nominations for the “Sierra’s Ring of Courage” Award ahead of its Butterfly Ball Adult Prom. This award was created in memory of Sierra Jensen, who was a part of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation Community after competing in the 2021 Butterfly Ball Prom King & Queen Competition along with her husband. She fought an incredibly courageous battle with cancer before passing away in July 2021 at the young age of 35.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
oilcity.news
4–6 inches of snow likely on Casper Mountain with Nordic skiing underway; Hogadon opening Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Nordic ski season is underway on Casper Mountain, with the downhill season at Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to begin on Friday, Dec. 2. With snow falling in the Casper area, the mountain can expect 4–6 inches of new accumulation by Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. The new snow will add to what has already fallen at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center, which reported that 10 kilometers of Nordic trail had been groomed as of Thanksgiving Day.
Comments / 0