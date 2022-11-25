Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
The Chattanooga Holiday Market Returns To The Convention Center For December
While the regular outdoor season for the Chattanooga Market has ended, make no mistake, there is more to come. For over a decade now, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for...
Charleston Home Values Soar, Health Scores and Arrests.
Local superstar Tyson Leamon with thePhoto byhis public Facebook profile. Yes, Charleston Home values have soared to the Tennessee Top 50, while the 2nd annual Christmas in the Park is in the books. Two local restaurants get their health inspection, and four locals are arrested. Cyber Monday, Charleston Elementary, auditions and more in this article by The Charleston Chatter.
chattanoogapulse.com
Warm Your Belly At The First Friday Of The Month Food Truck Friday
Both the calendar and the forecast say winter is approaching. Beat the cold with a variety of warm offerings at the First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday. This Friday, December 2 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the cooler weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.
WDEF
Protecting yourself against Cyber Monday scams and beyond
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-“Even like recently my own wife she got scammed accidentally because she was trying to do something off eBay”. Anyone can be scammed in they are not vigilant about checking links and making sure the offer is real. Even the spouse of cybersecurity consultant and Juris investigations CEO Andrew Sternke.
chattanoogapulse.com
MAINx24 Returns To The Southside This Saturday With Even More To See And Do
MAINx24 is a 24-hour long festival celebrating Main Street and the surrounding Southside, held on the first Saturday of December, this year is December 3rd. The annual event features programming all day long, from parades to music to poetry readings to chili cook-offs. The day has been a way to celebrate and showcase the burgeoning Southside. MAINx24 is organized completely by residents, merchants, and friends of the Southside community.
WTVC
Pint Pack with Clumpies Ice Cream
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Bottoms talks about how Clumpies is presenting their "Pint Pack" which is now available for local delivery nationwide!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows Downtown
EPB welcomes the community to visit the annual Holiday Windows display at its main office in downtown Chattanooga and across the street in Miller Park. The free public display will be open through Friday, Jan. 6. “The holidays are a time for us to come together as Chattanoogans in the...
WDEF
Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
thunder1320.com
Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how neuropathy is such a problem with burning, pain and numbness. But the team at Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
localmemphis.com
'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale
CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"
leeuniversity.edu
Voices of Lee to Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
The Lee University a cappella group Voices of Lee will present “Home for Christmas,” a concert featuring both secular and sacred songs, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall. . “It’s always a pleasure to be at home and share our music with this great community...
WDEF
Early voting begins Monday in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- Early Voting started Monday in Catoosa County for the Georgia senate runoff between incumbent Rafael Warnock and Hershel walker. If you are a Catoosa resident and would like to vote early, you can vote at either the Ringgold precinct at 5238 Evitt street or westside precinct at 3319 lakeview drive in Rossville.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
WDEF
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 28
The following information if courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016254- 1417 Mack Smith Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised an unknown male was observed going through a dumpster at this location. On scene the male had already left the property. 22-016255- 100 interstate 75- Suspicious People – The...
WDEF
Mocs women defense gives them win against Kings
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball team jumped out early and never looked back in a 62-47 win over King Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3, while the Tornado falls to 1-4.
Drug Bust on Thanksgiving Day in Warren County
On Thanksgiving Day personnel with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office executed a narcotic search warrant at the home of Troy V. Rigsby. The man lives in the Campaign area Warren County. During the search a large quantity of methamphetamine was located along with...
