Both the calendar and the forecast say winter is approaching. Beat the cold with a variety of warm offerings at the First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday. This Friday, December 2 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the cooler weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO