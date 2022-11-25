ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd & Julie Chrisley Filled With 'Fear' Before Prison Sentencing: 'We're Living A Nightmare'

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
mega

Prior to Todd and Julie Chrisley receiving their individual jail sentences, the spouses shared some insight into their deepest fears about going to prison during the Wednesday, November 23, episode of their podcast “ Chrisley Confessions .”

mega

“I know in my heart that I am a Christian. I know I believe that God can work miracles … but I still have this fear,” Julie admitted to her husband during the episode, which was recorded before Judge Eleanor Ross made the Monday, November 21, decision, which resulted in Todd being sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The matriarch will be serving seven years, and both will also serve 16 months of probation.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION

“We're living through a nightmare,” Julie continued before the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch claimed that despite the family not “seeing justice,” they believed God was “going to show it in his time.”

While navigating the most difficult period of their lives, both Todd and Julie agreed their 26-year marriage could not be stronger. “When people go through traumatic events, a lot of times they don’t make it,” the blonde beauty explained.

mega

“A lot of times the relationship falls apart because everything is stressful. There’s way added pressures, and people don’t make it," she shared. “I’m grateful that our relationship has grown instead of falling apart."

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY OFFERS UPDATE ON HOW PARENTS JULIE & TODD ARE DOING AHEAD OF SENTENCING: 'WE PUT OUR FAITH IN GOD'

In June, Todd and Julie were convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit bank fraud , bank fraud, tax fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The 49-year-old mother was also hit with an additional charge of wire fraud.

mega

In the aftermath of receiving their sentences , the pair confirmed via their attorney, Alex Little , that they will be filing for appeal. “Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” their lawyer said in a Tuesday, November 22, statement.

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors. … Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead,” Little concluded.

Todd, 53, and Julie have two minor children, Grayson , 16, as well as their adopted granddaughter Chloe , 10, who their older daughter Savannah Chrisley , 25, confirmed she will be taking custody of while her parents serve their time.

“[I'm] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” she told her listeners during a recent episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. “That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

Comments / 119

Bruce jones
4d ago

A nightmare you created for yourselves you stole you got caught your going to jail its on you no sympathy you knew what you were doing THIEVES

Reply(2)
59
Anthony Williams
4d ago

I'm sure 99% of people who are sentenced to prison are scared and not ready to goe confinement, but when you break the law that what happens, loss of freedom sucks

Reply
32
Lisa Guliani
4d ago

They're going to minimum security prison "camps" that offer therapies, and other fun stuff.Celebrities go to Club Fed.Joe & Jane Q.Citizen go to the Iron Bar Motel.

Reply
16
