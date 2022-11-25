Todd & Julie Chrisley Filled With 'Fear' Before Prison Sentencing: 'We're Living A Nightmare'

mega

Prior to Todd and Julie Chrisley receiving their individual jail sentences, the spouses shared some insight into their deepest fears about going to prison during the Wednesday, November 23, episode of their podcast “ Chrisley Confessions .”

“I know in my heart that I am a Christian. I know I believe that God can work miracles … but I still have this fear,” Julie admitted to her husband during the episode, which was recorded before Judge Eleanor Ross made the Monday, November 21, decision, which resulted in Todd being sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The matriarch will be serving seven years, and both will also serve 16 months of probation.

“We're living through a nightmare,” Julie continued before the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch claimed that despite the family not “seeing justice,” they believed God was “going to show it in his time.”

While navigating the most difficult period of their lives, both Todd and Julie agreed their 26-year marriage could not be stronger. “When people go through traumatic events, a lot of times they don’t make it,” the blonde beauty explained.

“A lot of times the relationship falls apart because everything is stressful. There’s way added pressures, and people don’t make it," she shared. “I’m grateful that our relationship has grown instead of falling apart."

In June, Todd and Julie were convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit bank fraud , bank fraud, tax fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The 49-year-old mother was also hit with an additional charge of wire fraud.

In the aftermath of receiving their sentences , the pair confirmed via their attorney, Alex Little , that they will be filing for appeal. “Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” their lawyer said in a Tuesday, November 22, statement.

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors. … Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead,” Little concluded.

Todd, 53, and Julie have two minor children, Grayson , 16, as well as their adopted granddaughter Chloe , 10, who their older daughter Savannah Chrisley , 25, confirmed she will be taking custody of while her parents serve their time.

“[I'm] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” she told her listeners during a recent episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. “That’s a really, really difficult thing.”