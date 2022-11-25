Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
SFGate
The Forman Basement Finally Gets Hotboxed Again in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Teaser
After a decade of disuse, the Forman basement is once again filled with the distinct stink of weed smoke in the new trailer for That ‘90s Show, arriving on Netflix on Jan. 19. The That ‘70s Show sequel series picks up in 1995 and centers around Leia Forman (Callie...
Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants Cast in 'Zorro' Reboot
Antonio Banderas has had a long and illustrious acting career playing many notable roles, but one of his most recognizable characters is arguably Zorro. Banderas played the masked vigilante in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro and a sequel called The Legend of Zorro, which came out in 2005.
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
17 Movies That People Believe Would've Been Bad If The Actors Involved Weren't So Darn Good
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
SFGate
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns to Theaters for Limited Re-Release
“Top Gun: Maverick” is flying back into theaters in time for the holidays. Paramount is re-releasing the blockbuster sequel on the big screen, including select premium large formats and Imax, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15. The film, which is already readily available to watch on home entertainment, lands...
SFGate
Will Smith on Oscars slap: 'Hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith knows that his "horrific decision" to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards casts a long shadow on his upcoming projects and appeared on "The Daily Show" on Monday to unpack his latest mea culpa. While promoting his starring role in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming film "Emancipation," the...
SFGate
‘The Boys’ Star Karen Fukuhara Makes Her Video-Game Debut With ‘The Callisto Protocol’
Developed by Striking Distance Studios, “The Callisto Protocol” is a survival horror game set in the Black Iron Prison on one of Jupiter’s moons, Callisto. Players assume the role of an inmate named Jacob Lee, played by “Transformers” and “Shotgun Wedding” star Josh Duhamel. He meets Dani Nakamura, the leader of a resistance group called Outer Way, and together they must uncover the Black Iron Prison’s dark secrets and escape with their lives. Dani is portrayed by “The Boys” star Karen Fukuhara.
