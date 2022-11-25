Read full article on original website
3 apply to fill Chicopee School Committee Ward 3 vacancy
CHICOPEE – Two educators and the general manager of a landscaping company have applied to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the School Committee. The City Council and School Committee will meet together at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, in City Hall, to select a candidate to serve the rest of member Saulo DePaula’s term. He resigned last month after purchasing a house in Holyoke and moving out of the city.
Toy for Joy launches 100th anniversary campaign for children in Western Massachusetts
Danielle LaTaille is always thinking ahead. “We’re gearing up for the Toy for Joy drive, and we’re excited,” said LaTaille, the social services director the Greater Springfield Citadel of the Salvation Army at 170 Pearl St. “We are ready to serve 1,500 families, which is 500 more...
Westfield starts debate on 4-year mayor term at charter meeting Wednesday
WESTFIELD — Now that the City Council approved all but one item on its agenda, the ad-hoc Charter Committee will hold its second meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Room 315 of City Hall. The ad-hoc committee is chaired by Dave Flaherty, and includes members Ralph Figy and Brent Bean, all city councilors.
Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield
Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
Female business owners stymied ‘even in Northampton’ have a plan for change
“Even in Northampton,” women running their own businesses face undue burdens that their male counterparts may never encounter, says Amy Cahillane, director of the Downtown Northampton Association. She and other local female business leaders want to change that. And they’re hoping state funding could help. With a $25,000...
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to speak at Westfield State University
WESTFIELD — Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney, will present a lecture at Westfield State University Nov. 29. His lecture is titled “Justice in 2022 and Beyond” and will serve as the inaugural presentation in the university’s new “Voice of Justice” lecture series.
Toy for Joy donation remembers illustrator and child literacy pioneer Jim Trelease
His artistry is remembered by countless numbers of Western Massachusetts fans who grew up seeing the world through Jim Trelease’s artistry on the pages of the Springfield Daily News. An even greater audience came to know Trelease on the national stage when his best-selling “The Read Aloud Handbook” was...
City Council Finance Sub Committee discuss Mayor Sarno’s recommendation for FY 23 tax rate
SPRINGFIELD — The City Council’s Finance Subcommittee voted 3-2 in favor of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s preliminary recommendation for the $10 million FY23 property tax rate relief. Sarno’s recommended rates for FY23 are $17.05 for residential property and $36.40 for commercial, industrial, and personal property. The...
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Worcester schools to discuss controversial mascot in strategic planning process
In August, South High Community School’s gun-wielding mascot drew criticism from community members and now school mascots will be discussed as part of Worcester Public Schools (WPS) strategic planning process. “We have decided that the conversations with schools about mascots will occur as part of updating the district’s strategic...
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
50 Arrows Gallery in Easthampton features Navajo artist Nate Begay’s collection, “Tradition for the Future”
Easthampton — A bright yellow canvas, adorned with crosses and a red and blue hummingbird with wings spread to the heavens sits on a stark white wall at the 50 Arrows Gallery. It is one of the pieces part of Navajo artist Nate Begay’s collection, “Tradition for the Future,”...
Plumley Village owner ‘committed’ to bringing residents home after fire
Four days after Plumley Village residents had to evacuate their apartment building due to an electrical fire, some were allowed back in to retrieve necessary items. On Monday 15 households were allowed access to their apartments with a staff escort, according to a statement from The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of the building.
WRTA to host Q&A webinars to answer questions about public transportation
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority will soon open up its quarterly “Talking Transit” webinar sessions to the community beginning on Dec. 12. Announced by WRTA Advisory Board chairperson Gary Rosen, the sessions will “answer questions of our ridership, local advocates, business owners and organizations, as well as elected and appointed officials,” a digital flyer read.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Donations needed for Plumley Village residents displaced by Thanksgiving fire
Anyone looking to help out the hundreds of Worcester residents displaced by a Thanksgiving day fire can drop off donations at the Plumley Village office starting Monday. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community at 16 Laurel St., is accepting donations of packaged snacks, bottled water and gift cards at the Plumley Village office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
