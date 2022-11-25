ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

3 apply to fill Chicopee School Committee Ward 3 vacancy

CHICOPEE – Two educators and the general manager of a landscaping company have applied to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the School Committee. The City Council and School Committee will meet together at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, in City Hall, to select a candidate to serve the rest of member Saulo DePaula’s term. He resigned last month after purchasing a house in Holyoke and moving out of the city.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield

Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season

MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

WRTA to host Q&A webinars to answer questions about public transportation

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority will soon open up its quarterly “Talking Transit” webinar sessions to the community beginning on Dec. 12. Announced by WRTA Advisory Board chairperson Gary Rosen, the sessions will “answer questions of our ridership, local advocates, business owners and organizations, as well as elected and appointed officials,” a digital flyer read.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Donations needed for Plumley Village residents displaced by Thanksgiving fire

Anyone looking to help out the hundreds of Worcester residents displaced by a Thanksgiving day fire can drop off donations at the Plumley Village office starting Monday. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community at 16 Laurel St., is accepting donations of packaged snacks, bottled water and gift cards at the Plumley Village office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy