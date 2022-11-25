ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

The Best Sony Black Friday Deals: Save on Earbuds and TVs

By Jacob Krol
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhnWj_0jNRzZ8k00

Sony is known for TVs with excellent picture quality, speakers that can bring the noise (so to speak), and noise-canceling headphones that changed the game.

All of these products are seeing sharp discounts this Black Friday via Sony’s store on Amazon along with Sony’s direct store. We’re doing the heavy lifting of combing through all the deals to find the best of the best.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sony Bravia TV Deals

Price: $1,699.99, originally $2,246 at Amazon

Kicking things off is a bundle that pairs a 75-inch Bravia XR X90K TV with an HT-A3000 Soundbar for just $1,699.99 at Amazon. You'll nearly $550 and you get a full home entertainment setup.

The 75-inch X90K will be the centerpiece of the room with sharp, vibrant visuals from a 4K Bravia XR Full Array LED panel. It also comes with the HT-A300 soundbar that works with the TV to deliver crisp, rich audio. The soundbar itself supports a form of spatial audio that will dynamically place the sound around you.

Price: $1,698, originally $2,299.99 at Amazon and Sony

Sony is known for delivering realistic visuals that deliver an immersive experience and the OLED TVs best represent this. The A80K is a 2022 model that delivers vibrant colors alongside deep blacks from an OLED panel. This 65-inch size offers thin bezels all around, expert compatibility with the PlayStation 5, and supports Dolby Vision as well as HDR. It’s 26% off at $1,698 on Amazon or from Sony.

Sony Earbuds Deals

Price: $129.99, originally $199.99 at Amazon or Sony)

The LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds in white, black, or blue are down to just $129.99 from $199.99. In our testing, these earbuds performed quite well and have some intelligent listening modes. The latter allows these to detect and start whichever listening mode fits best, usually swapping between a transparency or active noise cancellation mode.

Sony WF-1000XM4 ($179.99, originally $279.99 at Amazon or Sony)

Moving up in Sony’s earbuds line, the WF-1000XM4 are the tech giant’s flagship option. These offer a better seal in the ear, more advanced noise cancellation that blocks out higher-pitched frequencies, and longer battery life at 12 hours with ANC off or eight hours with it on. They are $100 off at Amazon and Sony for Black Friday.

Sony LinkBuds ($128, originally $179.99 at Amazon)

Sony's original LinkBuds brought weird and unique back to earbuds in a good way. The LinkBuds are true wireless earbuds with a physical hole in them for an always-on transparency experience. For Black Friday, they are 29% off.

Sony Headphones Deals

Price: $228, originally $349.99 at Amazon or Sony

At over $100 off with many of the same features as the newer 1000XM5, the WH-1000XM4 are well worth a look if you prefer over-ear headphones. For starters, they offer excellent noise cancellation to block out most sounds, fold down for easy travel and last for nearly 30 hours.

Price: $348, originally $399.99 at Amazon or Sony

The newer version of Sony’s over-ear cans didn’t change a whole lot with performance, but they do improve the design with more premium materials. Currently, they’re 13% off at $348, down from $399.99 at Amazon or Sony.

Sony Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Price: $39.99, originally $59.99 at Amazon or Sony

Sony’s XB13 is really a no nonsense, super durable portable speaker. It’s smaller than a can of coke and produces excellent sound that stretches much farther than you might imagine. It can also survive a dip in the pool or a tumble on the ground.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Comments / 0

Related
foodgressing.com

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2022 starts Saturday, Nov 26

Mark your calendar: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2022 will be available starting on Saturday, November 26. Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the top deals for this year’s three-day shopping event, including up to 70% off select Alexa-enabled devices, and up to 60% off select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles.
TheStreet

The 25 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $25

The old adage that you don’t need to spend a ton is going strong. And while there are plenty of deals to splurge on this Cyber Monday, we’re here to share some of the best deals that cost under $25. From a fast wall plug to recharge your...
TheStreet

This Smart Garage Door Control Is Just $17 on Amazon for Black Friday

If you're on a smart home kick, like smart bulbs and voice assistants, there's another device you could be missing. With the Chamberlain myQ Hub for your garage door, you can complete your household smart network. Chamberlain’s myQ Hub has also returned to an all-time-low price of just $16.98 on...
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday

If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
TheStreet

The Best Anker Black Friday Deals

Whether you need a speedy wall plug, a functional wireless charger, or a durable cable, there is a good chance you’ve considered a product from Anker and may not have even realized it. But it's for good reason -- Anker is a highly rated tech brand, and throughout our extensive electronics testing, its been a good choice that holds up.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves

There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for November 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this November.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
TheStreet

Samsung Enhances Trade-In Credits on Foldables for Black Friday

Samsung is kicking off the holidays with plenty of discounts for Black Friday. While Samsung's The Frame TV deals are front and center at the moment, we’re spotlighting the discounts on the phone and tablet two-in-one Galaxy Z Fold 4 and modern day flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 4.
CNET

Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop

Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.
TheStreet

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Is Only $95 For Cyber Monday

Love reading or looking for the perfect gift for someone who does? Well, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is seeing a solid discount this Cyber Monday. And unlike a tablet or phone, a Kindle is designed for reading and reading only with features built-around that. The Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage and a lockscreen with ads is $45 off at just $94.99.
TheStreet

Samsung’s Ultra Slim Soundbar Is $300 off for Cyber Monday

Samsung know’s a thing or two about aesthetically pleasing products and early this year they launched a lifestyle soundbar. Specifically, the HW-S800B and HW-S801B, but we prefer the friendly "Ultra Slim Soundbar" name. And now the thinnest soundbar in Samsung's (SSNLF) audio lineup is seeing a $300 discount for Cyber Monday.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Threatens Apple

Elon Musk is preparing for an almost inevitable showdown with Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, the parent company of Google. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, who completed the acquisition of Twitter on October 27 at a hefty price of $44 billion, was quick to reshape the platform in his image.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Buy Amazon on Cyber Monday? Check the Charts First

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report are higher by roughly 1.2% on Monday, as Cyber Monday is underway. So far, the online shopping trends of Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been strong. Further, the earnings rhetoric out of retailers has been pretty constructive over the past few weeks.
TheStreet

Apple Reveals Its Black Friday through Cyber Monday Deals

This year, in the four days spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is offering gift cards ranging from $50 to $250 when customers purchase specific products. Instead of lowering prices on those items, Apple encourages customers to buy them during these four days by...
TheStreet

This $10 Stylish Smartwatch Accessory Is 50% Off for Black Friday

The Apple Watch doesn’t just tell time, this smart gadget can also be used as a fashion statement. If you're tired of those boring old plain bands, we've got just the stylish upgrade for you. With this interchangeable bracelet band, you can add some fun flair to your watch. Its numerous design options allow every Apple Watch owner to incorporate their unique style into their everyday life.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy