The Best Sony Black Friday Deals: Save on Earbuds and TVs

Sony is known for TVs with excellent picture quality, speakers that can bring the noise (so to speak), and noise-canceling headphones that changed the game.

All of these products are seeing sharp discounts this Black Friday via Sony’s store on Amazon along with Sony’s direct store. We’re doing the heavy lifting of combing through all the deals to find the best of the best.

Sony Bravia TV Deals

Price: $1,699.99, originally $2,246 at Amazon

Kicking things off is a bundle that pairs a 75-inch Bravia XR X90K TV with an HT-A3000 Soundbar for just $1,699.99 at Amazon. You'll nearly $550 and you get a full home entertainment setup.

The 75-inch X90K will be the centerpiece of the room with sharp, vibrant visuals from a 4K Bravia XR Full Array LED panel. It also comes with the HT-A300 soundbar that works with the TV to deliver crisp, rich audio. The soundbar itself supports a form of spatial audio that will dynamically place the sound around you.

Price: $1,698, originally $2,299.99 at Amazon and Sony

Sony is known for delivering realistic visuals that deliver an immersive experience and the OLED TVs best represent this. The A80K is a 2022 model that delivers vibrant colors alongside deep blacks from an OLED panel. This 65-inch size offers thin bezels all around, expert compatibility with the PlayStation 5, and supports Dolby Vision as well as HDR. It’s 26% off at $1,698 on Amazon or from Sony.

Sony Earbuds Deals

Price: $129.99, originally $199.99 at Amazon or Sony)

The LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds in white, black, or blue are down to just $129.99 from $199.99. In our testing, these earbuds performed quite well and have some intelligent listening modes. The latter allows these to detect and start whichever listening mode fits best, usually swapping between a transparency or active noise cancellation mode.

Sony WF-1000XM4 ($179.99, originally $279.99 at Amazon or Sony)

Moving up in Sony’s earbuds line, the WF-1000XM4 are the tech giant’s flagship option. These offer a better seal in the ear, more advanced noise cancellation that blocks out higher-pitched frequencies, and longer battery life at 12 hours with ANC off or eight hours with it on. They are $100 off at Amazon and Sony for Black Friday.

Sony LinkBuds ($128, originally $179.99 at Amazon)

Sony's original LinkBuds brought weird and unique back to earbuds in a good way. The LinkBuds are true wireless earbuds with a physical hole in them for an always-on transparency experience. For Black Friday, they are 29% off.

Sony Headphones Deals

Price: $228, originally $349.99 at Amazon or Sony

At over $100 off with many of the same features as the newer 1000XM5, the WH-1000XM4 are well worth a look if you prefer over-ear headphones. For starters, they offer excellent noise cancellation to block out most sounds, fold down for easy travel and last for nearly 30 hours.

Price: $348, originally $399.99 at Amazon or Sony

The newer version of Sony’s over-ear cans didn’t change a whole lot with performance, but they do improve the design with more premium materials. Currently, they’re 13% off at $348, down from $399.99 at Amazon or Sony.

Sony Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Price: $39.99, originally $59.99 at Amazon or Sony

Sony’s XB13 is really a no nonsense, super durable portable speaker. It’s smaller than a can of coke and produces excellent sound that stretches much farther than you might imagine. It can also survive a dip in the pool or a tumble on the ground.

