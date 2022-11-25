Sofiane Bennacer, French Actor of Cannes Competition Title ‘Forever Young,’ Indicted on Rape Charges, Removed From Cesar Awards Shortlist

Read full article on original website
‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Wednesday’ Snaps ‘Stranger Things 4’ Record for Most Hours Viewed in a Week With 341 Million
Netflix’s “Wednesday” arrived with a bang. The fantasy series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams tops the Netflix Top 10 chart for the week of Nov. 21-27 with 341.2 million hours viewed following its Nov. 23 premiere. According to Netflix’s data, figures show over 50 million households...
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer's wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings.
