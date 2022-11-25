ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sofiane Bennacer, French Actor of Cannes Competition Title ‘Forever Young,’ Indicted on Rape Charges, Removed From Cesar Awards Shortlist

By Elsa Keslassy
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures.
SFGate

Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book

ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer's wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy