Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer said on Monday that a strong labor report could lead the Federal Reserve to start talking about enormous rate hikes, according to CNBC. “We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful lay-offs in some industries. If that doesn’t happen, if the numbers are truly strong, then the Fed heads will come out of the woodwork and start talking about how we need more enormous rate hikes,” he said according to the report.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO