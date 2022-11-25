Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says Strong Labor Report Could Prompt Fed Heads To Start Talking About Enormous Rate Hikes
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer said on Monday that a strong labor report could lead the Federal Reserve to start talking about enormous rate hikes, according to CNBC. “We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful lay-offs in some industries. If that doesn’t happen, if the numbers are truly strong, then the Fed heads will come out of the woodwork and start talking about how we need more enormous rate hikes,” he said according to the report.
Are 2% Rates the New Zero?
After each economic disruption from 1982 through 2020, the Fed has taken federal funds to a lower low. The housing market and equities were the risk assets that primarily benefited from near zero rates and QE, and they are the ones having to reset the most as the Fed withdraws accommodation.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried To Face A Flurry Of Difficult Questions At DealBook Summit: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'
A lot of people are seeking answers from fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — and they won't have to wait much longer. What To Know: Bankman-Fried, who is the co-founder and former CEO of FTX, took to Twitter last week to announce that he will be speaking with New York Times journalist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday.
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low
Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Real Estate Exchange Throws Shade On Housing Market, Expects Industry To Struggle
Zillow Group Inc ZG is out with its home value and sales index for the month of November, which forecasts a pullback in both sales and values. Here’s what you need to know if you’re a potential buyer. What Happened: According to Zillow's prediction, home value growth will...
Why Are Markets Chasing "Pivot Talk"?
U.S. CPI inflation has moderated from 9.1% in June to 7.7% in October. The labor market remains very tight, with average hourly earnings still growing by nearly 5% per year. During the past year and a half, inflation has soared around the Western world. But finally, on Nov. 10, we got a piece of good news: U.S. inflation unexpectedly moderated in October, coming in 0.2% lower than expected. Markets rejoiced. Bond yields plunged, and equities rallied.
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low
China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
Canada House Cannabis Reports Record Revenues, $15M Loss As It Changes FY End
Canada House Cannabis Group Inc. CHV reported on Monday its financial results for the 15 months ending July 31, 2022. The company changed its financial year end from April 30 to July 31 earlier this year, and the annual audited financial statements for this transition year are for a 15-month period which includes the three months starting May 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022.
Outlook 2023: What We Already Know—And Key Questions Investors May Want to Ask
After Wall Street’s worst year in more than a decade, investors approaching December and the year ahead probably want to know if things will get worse before they improve. It’s never a good idea to predict too far into the future. After all, few would have thought in late 2019 that a pandemic would soon lead to lockdowns, millions of tragic deaths, and financial and societal upheaval.
Ukraine Central Bank Explores CBDC As A 'Key Element' To Raise Money, Buy Goods
A statute allowing the central bank to issue a CBDC that can be classified in the same category as cash or electronic money was signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021. Since then, Tascombank disclosed plans to test an electronic hryvnia built on the Stellar network. And...
Will MakerDAO Vote To Raise The Dai Stablecoin Yield? Here Are The Results So Far
The dai DAI/USD savings rate (DSR), or the rate of interest the protocol pays to dai stakers, is up for voting in MakerDAO's governance forum. The MakerDAO Open Market Committee has proposed that the DAO members vote on whether to boost the current yield rate of 0.01% to one of four rates: 1%, 0.75%, 0.5%, and 0.25%. The voting is anticipated to end on Dec. 1.
US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023
Researchers at Morgan Stanley MS expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index.
UPS Investors Overlook 'Consistent Profitable Growth' In Face Of Macro Environment: Deutsche Bank
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares may be ripe for a buying opportunity as investors focus on headwinds and overlook the profitable growth opportunity ahead, according to a newly bullish analyst. What To Know: Deutsche Bank on Tuesday upgraded UPS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from...
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'
Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
