Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
It’s time for Bills to bench Dane Jackson following performance vs. Lions (Encouraged/worried)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is struggling and he is the first person to admit it. As of late, Jackson is getting picked on by opposing quarterbacks. Against the Detroit Lions, Jackson allowed a 129.9 passer rating as the nearest defender. His struggles go back a few weeks as he has had his problems against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings as well.
Dan Campbell's weekly Monday news conference for Detroit Lions: Watch replay
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak Monday at 2:15 p.m. in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
Yardbarker
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts to Buckeyes' big loss to Michigan
He’s right. The game started off being very close, with Ohio State leading Michigan 20-17 at the half. But the Wolverines scored on their first possession of the second half and blew things open at the end with two long touchdown runs and two interceptions. It started close but...
Detroit Lions score 1 on ESPN’s top players under 25 list, with another snubbed
ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell is getting some love for being one of the NFL’s best players under 25, while ESPN points to Amon-Ra St. Brown as someone who could be considered “snubbed” from the list. The pair of Detroit Lions players featured on ESPN’s rankings are...
Yardbarker
Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory
In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
MLive.com
Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara likely won’t play against Jaguars
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo upset by unequal discipline in Michigan Stadium tunnel incidents
Tom Izzo is taking issue with the Big Ten’s decision to issue a $100,000 fine to Michigan State and a reprimand to Michigan in the aftermath of the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel last month. The 28th-year Spartans basketball coach emphasized that he doesn’t condone the actions of...
Yardbarker
Odds of Lions Making Playoffs Decrease After Week 12
The Detroit Lions odds of securing a playoff spot actually decreased after Week 12 of NFL action. Sitting at 4-7, Detroit currently has an 11 percent shot at earning one of three Wildcard positions in the NFC, down form 16 percent the week prior. Detroit is currently 2.5 games behind...
MLive.com
See photos of Belleville’s football victory over Caledonia for D1 state title
DETROIT, MI — Belleville defeated Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
MLive.com
DraftKings deposit bonus unlocks $150 for our Steelers vs. Colts picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest offer from DraftKings Sportsbook truly is like no other. You could earn $150 in free bets, and all you have to...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win
DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
Campbell: 'Tall Order' for Jameson Williams to Debut
What Jameson Williams and Romeo Okwara must show in order to debut against the Jaguars.
Lions place DE Charles Harris on IR, sign DE James Houston from practice squad
A groin injury has kept Harris on the shelf for the past two games. He will be shut down until at least Week 17. Given the timetable here, it is certainly possible the Lions — who have five injury activations left — just keep the veteran defensive end on IR the rest of the way.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
Jaden Ivey's Status For Knicks-Pistons Game
Jaden Ivey is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
MLive.com
ACC/Big Ten Challenge reportedly ending after this season
The Big Ten is about to have billions more dollars after signing a landmark television deal over the summer. But its marquee non-conference scheduling series has become collateral damage. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after the 2022 version is played this week, according to a Monday morning tweet by...
MLive.com
Former Tiger Jeimer Candelario signs with Nationals
The Washington Nationals are betting that Jeimer Candelario will bounce back from a rough 2022 and look more like the player who helped carry the Detroit Tigers’ offense in 2020 and 2021. Candelario agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday. The news was first reported by...
MLive.com
Filip Hronek’s surge fueling Red Wings’ run
DETROIT – Filip Hronek is producing more, defending better and playing the best hockey of his career. He is one happy camper. “Of course, I’m happy,” Hronek said. “We’re winning. That’s the biggest thing.”. The Detroit Red Wings (11-5-4) have won four in a...
Bills sign CB Xavier Rhodes to active roster, send CB Christian Benford to IR
Benford stepped up early in the season for Buffalo. In a stacked position room, Benford started in place of an injured Tre’Davious White to begin the year, earning the role over first-round rookie Kaiir Elam and fifth-year cornerback Siran Neal. Elam would eventually work his way into the starting...
