ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

It’s time for Bills to bench Dane Jackson following performance vs. Lions (Encouraged/worried)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is struggling and he is the first person to admit it. As of late, Jackson is getting picked on by opposing quarterbacks. Against the Detroit Lions, Jackson allowed a 129.9 passer rating as the nearest defender. His struggles go back a few weeks as he has had his problems against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory

In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara likely won’t play against Jaguars

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Odds of Lions Making Playoffs Decrease After Week 12

The Detroit Lions odds of securing a playoff spot actually decreased after Week 12 of NFL action. Sitting at 4-7, Detroit currently has an 11 percent shot at earning one of three Wildcard positions in the NFC, down form 16 percent the week prior. Detroit is currently 2.5 games behind...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings deposit bonus unlocks $150 for our Steelers vs. Colts picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest offer from DraftKings Sportsbook truly is like no other. You could earn $150 in free bets, and all you have to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win

DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

ACC/Big Ten Challenge reportedly ending after this season

The Big Ten is about to have billions more dollars after signing a landmark television deal over the summer. But its marquee non-conference scheduling series has become collateral damage. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after the 2022 version is played this week, according to a Monday morning tweet by...
VIRGINIA STATE
MLive.com

Former Tiger Jeimer Candelario signs with Nationals

The Washington Nationals are betting that Jeimer Candelario will bounce back from a rough 2022 and look more like the player who helped carry the Detroit Tigers’ offense in 2020 and 2021. Candelario agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday. The news was first reported by...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLive.com

Filip Hronek’s surge fueling Red Wings’ run

DETROIT – Filip Hronek is producing more, defending better and playing the best hockey of his career. He is one happy camper. “Of course, I’m happy,” Hronek said. “We’re winning. That’s the biggest thing.”. The Detroit Red Wings (11-5-4) have won four in a...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy