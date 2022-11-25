Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Passenger shoots Uber driver after altercation in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot by a passenger, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. on Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway in Fifth Ward. We're told that the driver got into an altercation with a passenger after...
Gunmen on the run after shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A gunman is on the run after a man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Club Creek near the Westwood Golf Club. Details are limited, but police said they...
Body of missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar found, medical examiner confirms
HOUSTON — A body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel Friday has been identified as Delano Burkes, the Houston man that has been missing for almost two weeks, according to medical examiners. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in...
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
Woman charged in Vanessa Guillen's death pleads guilty to lesser charges, attorney says
HOUSTON — The woman charged in connection with the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom Tuesday. Guillen, who was from Houston was killed, dismembered and burned by a fellow soldier in 2020. Cecily Aguilar was charged with helping her boyfriend, Fort Hood Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up the crime.
1 killed in double shooting before crash in east Houston, police say
Police said they found a suburban that crashed into a ditch. Inside the vehicle were two men when they noticed the passenger was shot in the chest.
HPD: Woman killed after driving the wrong way on North Loop
HOUSTON — A driver was killed and another person injured after a wrong way crash on the 610 North Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the North Loop near North McCarty Street. Police said the woman was initially spotted by Harris County...
HPD: Man accused of shooting 4 people during Thanksgiving celebration in Spring Branch arrested
HOUSTON — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting at a Spring Branch home where four people were shot, leaving two dead. Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is facing two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD said he turned himself into police in San Antonio Friday night.
Here's why it took City of Houston hours to inform public about citywide boil water notice
HOUSTON — City of Houston residents were notified about an issue at the city's water plant nearly eight hours after a problem was first detected, according to a timeline from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The mayor said one reason it took a long time is because they weren’t sure...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
Investigation underway after body found in Port of Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Port of Houston. The body was discovered Friday around 10:30 a.m. after Port of Houston Authority radio reported it floating near a boat at Dock 20. At this point, police haven't released any additional details,...
'Where there’s a will there’s a way' | How a Houston-area businessman saved Super Feast
A truck carrying hundreds of turkeys from Nebraska to Houston broke down. Those turkeys were lost but Tanweer Ahmed wasn't going to let that ruin the holiday.
Teen cousins gathering with relatives for Thanksgiving shot to death in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two teens who were about to celebrate Thanksgiving with family members were found shot to death Thursday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The victims were 18 and 17 and were cousins, HPD Detective C. Flora said. They were gunned down just after midnight...
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said Javian Paley, 28,...
Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8...
Get a flu shot, get free water at Houston vaccine giveaway
HOUSTON — Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee will be giving away bottled water Monday in response to a citywide boil water notice issued Sunday. Lee in partnership with Bee Busy Wellness Center is scheduled to have a free flu vaccine distribution event Monday. Those who receive a vaccine will be given water.
