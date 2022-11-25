Read full article on original website
Single-lane I-94 closure will affect drivers in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-94 is being closed to a single lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound I-94 from Sargent Road to Hawkins Road for maintenance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 29. This work is part of...
Ann Arbor M-14 ramp closing for overnight construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Work starts on $6.5M watermain extension for southern Genesee County
FENTON TWP., MI -- A project to expand access to public water in southern Genesee County started Tuesday, Nov. 29, and the county Road Commission says drivers in the area of the initial work should expect to see lane closures and detours as work progresses. Led by the county Drain...
Deteriorating streets on Ann Arbor’s north side slated for major upgrades
ANN ARBOR, MI — Rolling down Pontiac Trail and Swift Street to Broadway Street in Ann Arbor can be a bumpy ride, but that’s slated to change in the coming months. The city plans to fix deteriorating sections of various streets on the city’s north side next spring as part of its Pontiac-Swift-Moore-Wright water main and resurfacing project.
Ann Arbor streets closing to reconfigure tower crane at high-rise under construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor will see new street closures as construction continues on a 13-story high-rise expected to cater to University of Michigan students and located a stone’s throw from campus. The Vic Village South development, slated for 1110 South University Ave., has been under construction for...
What’s that on Miller Avenue? New Ann Arbor bikeway has special instructions
ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s newest bikeway is now open and it comes with special instructions for users. The two-way protected bikeway runs along the south side of Miller Avenue/Catherine Street for several blocks, creating a new east-west thoroughfare for cyclists and scooter riders from First Street through Kerrytown to Division Street.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 27
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1, to create a work zone to reconfigure a towner crane.
Major upgrades could bring 6 pickleball courts, trailhead to Chelsea park
CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea’s largest city park is set to get a major facelift if an ambitious upgrade project proceeds as planned. The plans in the works for Timbertown Park, off Sibley Road, include a a new six-court pickleball facility, improvements to the existing wooden play structure and designation of the park as a trailhead for the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail.
Wanted: snowplow drivers. Washtenaw County lacking workers as winter approaches
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For at least the second year running, Washtenaw County roads officials are looking to bolster the ranks of the fleet of drivers who clear thousands of miles of state highways and county roads when winter snow storms hit. At the Washtenaw County Road Commission, which handles...
Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bridge work in Macomb County will lead to I-94 lane and ramp closures through late December. The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Lane and ramp closures:. Eastbound...
Multiple freeways closed downtown after vehicle crashes through barrier, falls 16 ft. onto I-75/375 interchange
A bad traffic crash which prompted multiple freeway closures is causing headaches for commuters in downtown Detroit Tuesday morning after authorities say a vehicle drove off an overpass and fell onto the I-75/375 entrance ramp.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing on I-75 overpass closed for construction
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on an overpass closed for construction. Rescue crews were called at 7:14 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the I-75 overpass on Nadeau Road in Frenchtown Township for a reported motorcycle crash with injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
Man found dead in cold vehicle after crashing into trees overnight
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning after apparently crashing overnight in Oakland County, police said. A driver discovered the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The vehicle was cold, and the driver was still inside.
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
Celebrate the holidays in Washtenaw County with Santa visits, Christmas parades
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The snow may not be falling just yet, but the twinkling lights and ornamented trees peeking out of windows means the holidays are just around the corner. From Santa visits and artisan markets to Christmas parades and tree lightings, these events are sure to put anyone in the holiday mood.
