Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor M-14 ramp closing for overnight construction

ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Major upgrades could bring 6 pickleball courts, trailhead to Chelsea park

CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea’s largest city park is set to get a major facelift if an ambitious upgrade project proceeds as planned. The plans in the works for Timbertown Park, off Sibley Road, include a a new six-court pickleball facility, improvements to the existing wooden play structure and designation of the park as a trailhead for the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail.
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bridge work in Macomb County will lead to I-94 lane and ramp closures through late December. The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Lane and ramp closures:. Eastbound...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

