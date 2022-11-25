ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO