Los Angeles, CA

Will USC make the College Football Playoff? USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
 4 days ago
In the ninth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum talk with All Trojans' reporter Wyatt Allsup about USC's big win over UCLA, their upcoming showdown with Notre Dame, the College Football Playoff and much more.

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

