Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Hidden History: The Tampa TheatreModern GlobeTampa, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41
Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
tampamagazines.com
The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich
Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
fox13news.com
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
tampamagazines.com
The Edition Hotel — Tampa’s First 5-Star Experience
Walk into the Tampa Edition and escape into a dream world of luxury and quality where everything is executed to the nines. The Big Guava just got a big upgrade, ushering in the Bay area’s first five-star hotel and residences in September. The collaborative concept from Ian Schrager and...
stpetecatalyst.com
Longtime chef now heads Hangar Restaurant
Longtime executive chef Matthew Smith can be seen crafting dishes inside the iconic Hanger Restaurant and Flight Lounge in St. Petersburg, which he will continue to do under his new title as the owner. Smith, serving as the general manager with 20 years under his belt working alongside St. Pete’s...
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
Bay News 9
Giving Tuesday: No-cost ways to give
TAMPA, Fla. — Each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people have the chance to stop for a moment and give back during the craziness of the holiday season. Giving Tuesday can also be the source for anxiety during an expensive time of year when the cost for essentials is already at an all-time high.
40+ BEST Free and Cheap Holiday Events in Tampa Bay
The holidays are expensive, so why not save a bit with these awesome free and cheap holiday events in Tampa Bay! We’re sharing everything from beautiful holiday light displays to free community events and free photos with Santa to carry you through the season. Related: 40+ Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay […]
Bay News 9
Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Developer proposes $72M tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Developer Focus Acquisition Company LLC and Tampa-based investment firm EquiAlt (listed as the applicant) are proposing to build a 22-story residential tower with commercial space in St. Petersburg. On Dec. 8, the city council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will...
Bay News 9
Rain and temperatures finished above average for November
As November comes to a close, the month recorded above normal rainfall and above normal temperatures. This follows a cooler and drier-than-normal October. Rainfall was 4 times the normal amount for the month. Temperatures were above normal. Most of the month's rain came from Nicole. The month started very warm,...
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Bay News 9
Small businesses look to Shopapalooza for sales boosts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This weekend, hundreds of local small businesses will be waiting on shoppers at St. Petersburg’s Shopapalooza Festival. The event kicks off the holiday shopping season with a free community celebration. What You Need To Know. Shopapalooza is a community event that promotes thousands of...
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa
It’s a holiday that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in-person this Black Friday.
Bay News 9
Local Christmas tree seller fights shortage, inflation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dry weather over the summer months and heightened demand in recent years has fueled a Christmas tree shortage in some parts of the country. A Christmas tree shortage is affecting the country. One St. Petersburg business, Gallagher's Christmas Trees, has been able to keep costs...
The Weekly Challenger
The Manhattan Casino’s future, part 2
ST. PETERSBURG — As a response to the city’s community conversation on the Manhattan Casino held on Nov. 1, the Urban Collective, who currently has the lease on the building until Nov. 30, held a meeting at the Manhattan Casino on Nov. 9 to hear the voices of the community concerning the historic landmark’s present and future.
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
stpetecatalyst.com
Habitat looks to create affordable townhome community
Clearwater housing officials selected a partnership between the local Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing Services affiliates as the recommended recipient of property to develop 24 townhomes. City council members unanimously approved the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department to continue contract negotiations with the two entities during Monday’s work...
