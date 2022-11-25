Cooking With Que’s Crustless Apple Pie

The easiest most effortless pie you will ever make! You know I’m serious right? Literally all you need are your favorite apples and a few more ingredients and people will think you baked for hours.

I am the Queen of making recipes out of what I have! I wanted a apples in pie form, but I didn’t want the crust. I wanted an apple pie but I didn’t want to pour an entire bag of sugar in a pot to eat it. Don’t even act brand new! Ya’ll know how the apple pies were baked back in the day… #SugarMinistry! You would eat that slice.. and another one.. topped with ice cream…. and then feel like you need to be wheelbarrowed out of Grandma’s House! LOL!!!

The Crustless Apple Pie

Ingredients

5-7 Apples (I like Pink Lady, or Macintosh and Sliced whole in a circle)

6-7 Dates (pitted, and diced

Granola Kind Granola, Dark Chocolate )

2 handfuls Craisins (handful, or half a cup)

AgavePie Pan/Dish

Non stick Spray

Cinnamon

Instructions

Slice your cleaned apples, on the thinner side.

Place them at bottom of your dish.

Sprinkle with Light Cinnamon.

Next create a thin layer of the granola on top of the apples.

You should be able to see the apples underneath.

You are going to sprinkle them around on top of the Granola.

Now sprinkle the craisins on top of the dates (only like a hand full).

Lastly, drizzle agave across the top of the dish.

Literally Drizzle it from one end to the next.

You already have dates, you don't need extra sweetness 🙂

Put it in the oven and bake for 30 mins, depending on your stove.

It will get a little darker, and the apples will be perfectly soft.

**Extra – if you just have to have ice cream… use coconut ice, and a super small scoop saints*.

