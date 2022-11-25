Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
The Filthy Priests Of Debauchery
Our haftara uses the difference between Yaakov and Esav as a point of departure but it soon gets down to the business of what is the bulk of the navi Malachi’s message to Israel. Malachi is the last of the biblical prophets. In his time, during the second Beit HaMikdash, the priesthood is already being sold to the highest bidder, and the spiritual and moral stature of the kohanim is compromised. In the struggle between Yaakov and Esav, it almost seems as if Esav has prevailed because far too often it is his ethics and values that guide the ritual service of Hashem.
I Want To Disown My Family for Being Unfair With Money—What Should I Do?
"Every time I visit and the other children are there, my mother gets very sarcastic and tries to belittle me for having a college education."
The Jewish Press
Why this NON-Orthodox Jew is sticking with his Orthodox Siddur
About a year ago, Hey Alma published an essay about a new “nonbinary” siddur—prayer book—called “Siddur Davar Hadash,” created by trans Jew brin solomon (who uses it/its pronouns and, for some reason, lowercase letters). Davar Hadash, which literally means “a new word,” strives to...
The Jewish Press
Is Being On Time A Jewish Value?
Being early is a Jewish value. Inasmuch as Chazal say “z’rizim makdimim l’mitzvois” then when it comes to general time keeping, this too is significant. The first Mitzvah in the Torah – “Hachodesh hazeh lochem” – is directly correlated with time keeping. It is the case that many mitzvos are governed by time.
The Jewish Press
The Miraculous Power of Tehillim (Psalms) Seen in Jerusalem
A book of Tehillim (Psalms) has been credited with helping to save the life of a 62-year-old man who was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s twin terrorist bombing attacks in Jerusalem. The man, a resident of Jerusalem who has asked to remain nameless, was on his way...
Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god
A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
Wife Backed for Refusing to Host Mother-in-law at Christmas: 'Suffocating'
Newsweek reached out to an expert, who said: "Mom has demonstrated kindness and patience"
Woman Refusing To Host Brother Over Christmas Backed: 'Not Your Child'
"We have a toddler and I just really want to be able to have Christmas Day just us," said the woman.
Upworthy
Woman stolen from family at birth meets biological sister for the first time: 'Definitely my sister'
Seven months after her birth in Chile, Sara Rosenblatt, now 43 and a mother of two, was adopted by a Jewish family living close to Washington, D.C. Although she was aware she had family in Chile, including a sister, Rosenblatt grew up believing she had been voluntarily given up for adoption. "I remember at [a] very young age already having questions for my family, mostly my mother," Rosenblatt expressed her confusion as a child to PEOPLE. "She was the person that I always went to."
10 Annoying Questions Relatives Should Avoid Asking At Holiday Dinner
Do your relatives a favor and come up with a few questions that don't make us cringe. Read 10 questions to avoid asking during the holidays.
Outrage as Dad Pays $50K per Year for Son's Dream School but not Daughter's
A father has split the internet with a Reddit post where he writes that he happily pays for his son's college tuition, but won't do the same for his daughter. In the post, the Redditor NewOffice2404, aged 49, explains that his son Jake, 23, is following in the family tradition and studying to be a dentist, with the potential to earn up to $200,000 a year.
Man Refuses to Spend Christmas with Father Until He 'Refills' College Fund
Should children ever feel entitled to their parent’s wealth?. Anyone who is looking to get further education either in college or university needs to be prepared to take on an incredible amount of loans to facilitate such a dream.
Collider
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
KevinMD.com
Leaving The House of God
To paraphrase Fat Man’s Law Number Three, “At a code, the first pulse you take is your own.”. Enduring advice, as true today as it was in the early ’70s when Roy G. Basch, MD, and his gang of hapless interns roamed the airless wards of The House of God, the mythical hospital in the infamous novel by Samuel Shem, although almost everything else about practicing medicine seems different now.
The Jewish Press
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Pride In Difficult Times
An exciting find I found this week tells of one individual’s response to the Nazis’ attempt to shame and isolate the Jews by forcing them to wear the Jewish star on their clothing. The book is titled Juda, being an illustrated book by the famed artist Ephraim Moses...
anash.org
Shluchim Break Into Dance As 36 Torahs Completed
Thousands of shluchim, supportors and guests danced joyously as a historic Siyum for Sifrei Torah concluded the Gala Banquet of the Kinus Hashluchim on Sunday night.
The Jewish Press
The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent
Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
Comments / 0