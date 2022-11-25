ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

The Filthy Priests Of Debauchery

Our haftara uses the difference between Yaakov and Esav as a point of departure but it soon gets down to the business of what is the bulk of the navi Malachi’s message to Israel. Malachi is the last of the biblical prophets. In his time, during the second Beit HaMikdash, the priesthood is already being sold to the highest bidder, and the spiritual and moral stature of the kohanim is compromised. In the struggle between Yaakov and Esav, it almost seems as if Esav has prevailed because far too often it is his ethics and values that guide the ritual service of Hashem.
The Jewish Press

Why this NON-Orthodox Jew is sticking with his Orthodox Siddur

About a year ago, Hey Alma published an essay about a new “nonbinary” siddur—prayer book—called “Siddur Davar Hadash,” created by trans Jew brin solomon (who uses it/its pronouns and, for some reason, lowercase letters). Davar Hadash, which literally means “a new word,” strives to...
The Jewish Press

Is Being On Time A Jewish Value?

Being early is a Jewish value. Inasmuch as Chazal say “z’rizim makdimim l’mitzvois” then when it comes to general time keeping, this too is significant. The first Mitzvah in the Torah – “Hachodesh hazeh lochem” – is directly correlated with time keeping. It is the case that many mitzvos are governed by time.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Jewish Press

The Miraculous Power of Tehillim (Psalms) Seen in Jerusalem

A book of Tehillim (Psalms) has been credited with helping to save the life of a 62-year-old man who was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s twin terrorist bombing attacks in Jerusalem. The man, a resident of Jerusalem who has asked to remain nameless, was on his way...
Upworthy

Woman stolen from family at birth meets biological sister for the first time: 'Definitely my sister'

Seven months after her birth in Chile, Sara Rosenblatt, now 43 and a mother of two, was adopted by a Jewish family living close to Washington, D.C. Although she was aware she had family in Chile, including a sister, Rosenblatt grew up believing she had been voluntarily given up for adoption. "I remember at [a] very young age already having questions for my family, mostly my mother," Rosenblatt expressed her confusion as a child to PEOPLE. "She was the person that I always went to."
WASHINGTON, DC
Collider

'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
KevinMD.com

Leaving The House of God

To paraphrase Fat Man’s Law Number Three, “At a code, the first pulse you take is your own.”. Enduring advice, as true today as it was in the early ’70s when Roy G. Basch, MD, and his gang of hapless interns roamed the airless wards of The House of God, the mythical hospital in the infamous novel by Samuel Shem, although almost everything else about practicing medicine seems different now.
The Jewish Press

I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron

Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
The Jewish Press

Jewish Pride In Difficult Times

An exciting find I found this week tells of one individual’s response to the Nazis’ attempt to shame and isolate the Jews by forcing them to wear the Jewish star on their clothing. The book is titled Juda, being an illustrated book by the famed artist Ephraim Moses...
anash.org

Shluchim Break Into Dance As 36 Torahs Completed

Thousands of shluchim, supportors and guests danced joyously as a historic Siyum for Sifrei Torah concluded the Gala Banquet of the Kinus Hashluchim on Sunday night.
The Jewish Press

The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent

Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...

