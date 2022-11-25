The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO