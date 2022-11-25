Read full article on original website
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Grinding it out against Baylor
The Texas Longhorns nearly fumbled away the game on Saturday, but leaned into their best players and came away with a statement victory over the Baylor Bears to close the regular season. It was fitting that in what is likely the final game at DKR for both Bijan Robinson and...
Alamo or Cheez-It? Longhorns prepare for 1st bowl game under Steve Sarkisian
In Monday's postseason press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled the curtain back a little bit on his philosophy on preparing for a bowl game. In his coaching career, Sarkisian is 2-2 in bowl games as a head coach, winning the 2010 and 2014 Holiday Bowls with Washington and Southern California.
Burnt Orange Nation
Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale
The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian responds to question about Xavier Worthy’s happiness at Texas
With multiple Texas Longhorns players having decisions to make about whether to use their extra season of eligibility, head coach Steve Sarkisian started his post-regular season meetings with those players on Monday. Other meetings may be even more important — making the re-recruiting pitch to players considering entering the NCAA...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor: Five observations and Sunday chat
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns concluded their regular season on Friday by taking down the Baylor Bears. By doing so the Longhorns gave themselves a shot to still make it to Dallas for a rematch with TCU, but Kansas State took care of business in Manhattan to secure their bid to the Big 12 title game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas juggling bowl preparation, NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting push to ESD
As the final days of November tick away, the month of December looms as an important one on the football calendar as the Texas Longhorns players prepare for a bowl game for the first time in two years while dealing with the end of the semester and final exams and the coaches conduct post-regular season meetings while scouring the NCAA transfer portal and building towards Early Signing Day on Dec. 21.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a Doak Walker Award finalist
Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has been named a finalist for this year’s Doak Walker Awarded, an honor earned by the nation’s top running back each year. Joining Robinson in the top three for this year’s awarded are the Illinois Illini’s Chase Brown, a super senior,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor Edition
In what ended up being the final game before Bowl season for the No. 23 Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team decisively finished off their regular season on a high note against the visiting Baylor Bears with a 38-27 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The win marked the eighth win of the 2022 campaign, and served as an emphatic end to what can now only be viewed as a year of substantial improvement over last season’s 5-7 mark.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25
With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Rewriting the record books on Senior Day
Against the Baylor Bears, it felt like the No. 23 Texas Longhorns would let another one slip through their fingers, sending the seniors out on a disappointing note rather than celebratory. Then, with the game on the line, Texas turned to its most consistent playmakers and capped their careers off...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt
The Longhorns continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they continue evaluate senior film heading into December. The Longhorn defensive staff already had a couple lines in the water as far as defensive tackle prospects go, but last night they added another one by offering Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon three star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV live updates: Horns lead 44-22 at halftime
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break. Guard Tyrese Hunter, the Texas floor general, got off to...
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 4 Texas’ 91-54 win over UTRGV
Another game, another dominant showing for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns as they cruised to an exciting 91-54 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. Here are some quick thought from the action. I really like Dillon Mitchell’s game. He’s a work in progress offensively, of course, but there’s just so much...
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
San Marcos, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
