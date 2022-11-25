ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Grinding it out against Baylor

The Texas Longhorns nearly fumbled away the game on Saturday, but leaned into their best players and came away with a statement victory over the Baylor Bears to close the regular season. It was fitting that in what is likely the final game at DKR for both Bijan Robinson and...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale

The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian responds to question about Xavier Worthy’s happiness at Texas

With multiple Texas Longhorns players having decisions to make about whether to use their extra season of eligibility, head coach Steve Sarkisian started his post-regular season meetings with those players on Monday. Other meetings may be even more important — making the re-recruiting pitch to players considering entering the NCAA...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor: Five observations and Sunday chat

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns concluded their regular season on Friday by taking down the Baylor Bears. By doing so the Longhorns gave themselves a shot to still make it to Dallas for a rematch with TCU, but Kansas State took care of business in Manhattan to secure their bid to the Big 12 title game.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas juggling bowl preparation, NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting push to ESD

As the final days of November tick away, the month of December looms as an important one on the football calendar as the Texas Longhorns players prepare for a bowl game for the first time in two years while dealing with the end of the semester and final exams and the coaches conduct post-regular season meetings while scouring the NCAA transfer portal and building towards Early Signing Day on Dec. 21.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor Edition

In what ended up being the final game before Bowl season for the No. 23 Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team decisively finished off their regular season on a high note against the visiting Baylor Bears with a 38-27 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The win marked the eighth win of the 2022 campaign, and served as an emphatic end to what can now only be viewed as a year of substantial improvement over last season’s 5-7 mark.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25

With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Rewriting the record books on Senior Day

Against the Baylor Bears, it felt like the No. 23 Texas Longhorns would let another one slip through their fingers, sending the seniors out on a disappointing note rather than celebratory. Then, with the game on the line, Texas turned to its most consistent playmakers and capped their careers off...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers 3-star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt

The Longhorns continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they continue evaluate senior film heading into December. The Longhorn defensive staff already had a couple lines in the water as far as defensive tackle prospects go, but last night they added another one by offering Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon three star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV live updates: Horns lead 44-22 at halftime

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break. Guard Tyrese Hunter, the Texas floor general, got off to...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Quick thoughts from No. 4 Texas’ 91-54 win over UTRGV

Another game, another dominant showing for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns as they cruised to an exciting 91-54 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. Here are some quick thought from the action. I really like Dillon Mitchell’s game. He’s a work in progress offensively, of course, but there’s just so much...
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

San Marcos, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The St. Augustine High School soccer team will have a game with San Marcos Academy on November 28, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’

AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features

208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy