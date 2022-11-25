Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road. One male had been shot. Investigators said a domestic...
cbs4indy.com
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County community is shaken after a particularly violent holiday weekend in which sheriff’s deputies responded to three shooting scenes in two days. Then on Thanksgiving afternoon, Columbus police found a man wounded in a road-rage shooting on Indianapolis Road. “In the 30...
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man near a homeless camp along the White River during a robbery. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony...
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
WIBC.com
The First Sentencing in a 2019 Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has finally been sentenced in a 2019 murder. Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Fernando Bornstein will spend 55 years in prison for the murder of Meliton Salazar near downtown Indianapolis. It was October 9th, 2019, when police arrived at the area of...
WTHR
Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man
HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Fowler is in the Bartholomew County Jail, arrested for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbiw.com
Man discharges a gun toward his neighbor and has three-and-a-half hour standoff with police
COLUMBUS – A 74-year-old Columbus man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly fired a shot at his neighbor, the Columbus Police Department said. Columbus police were called to the 6500 block of West State Road 46 at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner hoping to identify more than a dozen potential serial killer victims
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found on one Westfield property back in 1996. Police suspect Herbert Baumeister was a serial killer, operating in the mid-80s to mid-90s. “We do know Mr. Baumeister...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
cbs4indy.com
Whiteland police: Teenager found
WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt. According to...
WIBC.com
Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time
INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Lawyers ask court to stop release of bodycam footage in Indy man’s police custody death
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys have filed a motion to block the release of Indy police bodycam footage taken the night Herman Whitfield III died. The motion was filed in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Whitfield III, who died in IMPD custody on April 25 after being tased and handcuffed while laying on his stomach.
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
cbs4indy.com
Work resumes to identify suspected serial killer’s victims in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office discovered thousands of decomposed and charred remains. Now, the coroner’s office hopes to give names to the victims. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said Herbert Baumeister owned the property the remains were discovered on....
2 dead after train crashes into car in Indiana
Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning.
WTHR
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
2 dead after crash between train, passenger vehicle in Rush County
Two people after their vehicle collided with a train early Sunday in Arlington, according to the Rush County Sheriff's Office.
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
Comments / 0