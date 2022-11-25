ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants Cast in 'Zorro' Reboot

Antonio Banderas has had a long and illustrious acting career playing many notable roles, but one of his most recognizable characters is arguably Zorro. Banderas played the masked vigilante in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro and a sequel called The Legend of Zorro, which came out in 2005.

Comments / 0

Community Policy