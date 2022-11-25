Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants Cast in 'Zorro' Reboot
Antonio Banderas has had a long and illustrious acting career playing many notable roles, but one of his most recognizable characters is arguably Zorro. Banderas played the masked vigilante in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro and a sequel called The Legend of Zorro, which came out in 2005.
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
If You Noticed Jenna Ortega Doesn't Blink In "Wednesday," You're Right, And Now She's Explaining Why
"[Tim Burton] likes when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows."
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
Comments / 0