Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Taboola Stock Absolutely Soared on Monday
Taboola and Yahoo! intend to enter into a major partnership that will join the two companies at the hip for decades. Investors were giving up on Taboola, but today's news is good reason for them to reevaluate their low expectations.
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Economic moats and growth potential are important for long-term investors. Nvidia occupies a high-growth niche in the semiconductor world. Workday benefits from high switching costs and product strength to protect its competitive position.
Motley Fool
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?
Meta is on track to lose roughly $13 billion on the metaverse this year. Its social media business is getting hit on multiple fronts.
Motley Fool
Why GDS Holdings Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Protests in China have caused investors to be optimistic that the country's coronavirus restrictions could ease. However, the government has made no indication that it's backing off of its strict zero-COVID policies.
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase. Big Lots and Baozun announce quarterly results this week. The reports could be problematic. Coinbase hit an all-time low last week, but the crypto market needs to recover before the trading exchange is back in fashion.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023
Adyen's business is growing rapidly despite the economic slowdown. PayPal continues to gain traction among retailers, which is a good sign for the company's future.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Could Make or Break the Market This Week
Markets remain on edge as the end of the year approaches. Snowflake will provide a key reading on the SaaS stock universe when it releases its financial results on Wednesday. Dollar General will offer a look at the consumer in its Thursday morning report.
Motley Fool
Want Healthy Dividend Growth? Buy This Blue-Chip Stock
Humana's robust top- and bottom-line growth persisted in the third quarter. The company's dividend yield may be low, but its growth prospects are high. Given its superior growth prospects, the stock's premium is hardly unreasonable.
Motley Fool
Is Apple a Must-Own Stock in 2023?
The iPhone accounts for more than half of Apple's revenue. Apple increased its research and development budget by $4.3 billion in 2022.
Motley Fool
Why Energy Stocks Are Falling Today
Crude prices fell to December 2021 levels on Monday on concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns and social unrest in China would limit economic activity and demand for oil. These stocks all pay handsome dividends and have shown remarkable restraint through this period of volatility, giving no reason for long-term-focused investors to sell despite the falling price of oil.
Motley Fool
Why XPeng Stock Is Rising Fast Today
XPeng investors are optimistic that protests in China will lead to looser coronavirus policies. The Chinese government hasn't made any indication that it's changing its restrictions.
Motley Fool
Is This Mid-Cap Semiconductor Stock Setting Up for a Major Run?
Axcelis posted a 30% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3. The company raised its full-year guidance for profit margin by half a percent. Supply chain disruptions and higher material costs have affected profitability in Q4.
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Buy the Worst-Performing Consumer Growth Stocks?
When stocks lose most of their value, it is almost always for a good reason. Still, such declines may or may not point to overselling.
Motley Fool
1 Super Stock With 113% Upside, According to Wall Street
Atlassian continues hiring new employees while many tech sector peers are slashing costs. The company's cloud sales continue to soar, with a long runway for growth ahead. One Wall Street investment bank predicts significant upside in Atlassian stock.
Motley Fool
Why Okta Stock Was Climbing Today
One analyst said the stock offered a favorable risk/reward. After falling sharply this year, Okta is likely to move on tomorrow's earnings report.
Motley Fool
Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023
Dividend stocks offer both passive income and solid capital gains potential.
Motley Fool
Down 43%, Is This Tech Stock Worth Buying Right Now?
Skyworks Solutions released better-than-expected results last quarter thanks to its non-mobile business. The chipmaker's heavy dependence on smartphones is going to weigh on its results in the current quarter.
