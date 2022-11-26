ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jNRwWxI00

The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena.

Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later.

The NHL said the water main break that occurred Friday morning "significantly impacted the event level" of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level.

Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.

"We're assessing it right now. We're remediating it," Henry said. “The good thing is, the water got shut off, the city responded in a pretty fast manner. I don't think anyone is ready for things like this the Friday after Thanksgiving .”

Video posted by a WTVF-TV reporter shows the water puddled up on the main floor’s concourse area and the team store. The team was forced to close the store until further notice, pointing shoppers online for Black Friday specials.

The Predators' next home game is now scheduled for Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

The water issue also resulted in a switch to a different venue for Friday's college hockey game between Northeastern and Western Michigan. They also had been scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena, a game that was moved to Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win vs. Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed their record to 12-5-5 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Wild. After starting the season 4-4-2 in October, the Maple Leafs posted an 8-1-3 record in November. They now sit second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona

Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
TEMPE, AZ
9&10 News

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Canucks win as Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT

Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a breakaway 1:12 into overtime to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. With San Jose in the midst of a line change, J.T. Miller fired a stretch pass to a wide-open Kuzmenko, who went in and fired a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen's glove side for the game-winner.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Stars

COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-6-1) VS DALLAS STARS (12-5-4) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Dallas Stars for the second time this week. Coverage is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Altitude Sports at Ball Arena. The two teams last met...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Recap: Phillips shines again as Wranglers dominate Canucks at home

Calgary Flames prospect Matthew Phillips had another game to remember as the Calgary Wranglers steamrolled the Abbotsford Canucks by a 5–1 score on Friday afternoon. Phillips scored twice and added an assist to bring his point total on the year to 23 in just 17 games, one point back of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Alex Barré-Boulet for the league lead.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
NHL

Restoration Efforts Continue at Bridgestone Arena After Water Main Break

Predators, Arena Staff Hope to Safely Reopen Venue for Games and Events This Week. The Nashville Predators and the staff at Bridgestone Arena were preparing to host a packed slate of events over Thanksgiving weekend, but a water main break just outside the arena near Sixth Avenue threw a wrench into those plans.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs aim to stay hot vs. Red Wings

At least one streak will end in Detroit on Monday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to finish off a perfect four-game road trip against the host Red Wings on Monday. Also, Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will seek to extend his point streak to 17 games. Detroit, in turn,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sabres place Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers

If Sheahan clears, his contract will be terminated and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. The Sabres will also be off the hook for his contract. Sheahan inked a one-year contract worth $950k with the Sabres back in August. He cleared through regular waivers in October and has gone back and forth between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans, the team’s AHL affiliate. He’s played eight games this season, two with the Sabres and six with the Americans.
BUFFALO, NY
ABC News

ABC News

921K+
Followers
195K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy