Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Why Shares Of Chinese Companies Are Trading Higher? Here Are 45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Otonomy, Inc. OTIC shares surged 74.2% to $0.1866. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN shares jumped 65% to $9.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by Boston Scientific for $10 per share in cash. The Very Good Food Company Inc....
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
Alibaba Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Tuesday amid hopes that protests in China could spark an easing of COVID restrictions. What To Know: China-based stocks suffered their worst day in more than a month on Monday after protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures
RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Chinese Stocks Are Surging Today: What's Going On?
Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher Tuesday amid hopes that protests in China could spark an easing of COVID restrictions. Here's a look at some of the names charging higher. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA. Li Auto Inc LI. Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME. GDS Holdings Ltd GDS.
Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.07% to 33,872.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 10,993.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 3,959.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low
China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
Why Occidental Petroleum, Exxon And Other Energy Stocks Are Diving On Monday
Energy and allied stocks are pulling back sharply on Monday, as oil languishes at near a one-year low. What Happened: The WTI grade crude oil traded down 3.15% at $73.88-a-barrel, having dropped to an intra-day low of $73.61 earlier in the session. The black gold is now trading at its worst level since Dec. 27, 2021.
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low
Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Fidelity Investments Now Offers Bitcoin, And 3 US Senators Aren't Happy About It
Finance industry giant Fidelity Investments emailed its customers today to announce: “The wait is over” — that is the wait to buy Bitcoin BTC/USD through Fidelity. In late October, the firm released its fourth annual report on Digital Assets. The study found that 58% of institutional investors surveyed had invested in digital assets in the first half of 2022, while 74% plan to invest. A week later, Fidelity posted a waitlist for customers interested in “early access to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.”
Microchip Analyst Remains Bullish On The Stock As Backlog & Demand Remain Strong
After the company reaffirmed December quarter guidance, Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Microchip Technology Inc MCHP. While management is not hosting a call with investors until full results are out, the announcement indicated backlog and demand remain strong, and select components and technologies remain supply constrained.
UPS Investors Overlook 'Consistent Profitable Growth' In Face Of Macro Environment: Deutsche Bank
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares may be ripe for a buying opportunity as investors focus on headwinds and overlook the profitable growth opportunity ahead, according to a newly bullish analyst. What To Know: Deutsche Bank on Tuesday upgraded UPS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from...
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
Top Marijuana MSOs Amid Earnings Season: Analyst Shares Key Takeaways From Q3 Reports & What They Mean
Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic has crunched Q3 earnings numbers for two cannabis MSOs following Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.'s XLY CBWTF and Columbia Care Inc.'s CCHWF quarterly performance reports. Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF. The analyst retained an "Overweight" rating on the company's stock while keeping his price target of $15. Even...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0