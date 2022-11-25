ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
Alibaba Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Tuesday amid hopes that protests in China could spark an easing of COVID restrictions. What To Know: China-based stocks suffered their worst day in more than a month on Monday after protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Chinese Stocks Are Surging Today: What's Going On?

Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher Tuesday amid hopes that protests in China could spark an easing of COVID restrictions. Here's a look at some of the names charging higher. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA. Li Auto Inc LI. Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME. GDS Holdings Ltd GDS.
Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.07% to 33,872.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 10,993.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 3,959.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
China Bounces Up, Volumes Super Low

China said it would bolster vaccination among senior citizens (over age 80) Small changes in this kind of market creates greater than expected volatility. Yesterday Fed Speak: both New York Fed Williams & St. Louis Fed Bullard hint at 50-point hike on Dec. 14. Today Housing data at 9 a.m.,...
Why Occidental Petroleum, Exxon And Other Energy Stocks Are Diving On Monday

Energy and allied stocks are pulling back sharply on Monday, as oil languishes at near a one-year low. What Happened: The WTI grade crude oil traded down 3.15% at $73.88-a-barrel, having dropped to an intra-day low of $73.61 earlier in the session. The black gold is now trading at its worst level since Dec. 27, 2021.
SoftBank Analyst Rating Scales To Record Low

Sell-side analyst opinion on SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY has tumbled to a six-year low as it refrained from new stock buybacks amid continued investment losses. Citigroup cut its rating to Neutral from Buy with a price target of ¥7,400, down from ¥8,000. That dragged the consensus recommendation...
Fidelity Investments Now Offers Bitcoin, And 3 US Senators Aren't Happy About It

Finance industry giant Fidelity Investments emailed its customers today to announce: “The wait is over” — that is the wait to buy Bitcoin BTC/USD through Fidelity. In late October, the firm released its fourth annual report on Digital Assets. The study found that 58% of institutional investors surveyed had invested in digital assets in the first half of 2022, while 74% plan to invest. A week later, Fidelity posted a waitlist for customers interested in “early access to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.”
Microchip Analyst Remains Bullish On The Stock As Backlog & Demand Remain Strong

After the company reaffirmed December quarter guidance, Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Microchip Technology Inc MCHP. While management is not hosting a call with investors until full results are out, the announcement indicated backlog and demand remain strong, and select components and technologies remain supply constrained.
American Airlines' Revenue Tracking Well As Demand Picks Up, Says Analyst

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL. The analyst has moved her EPS estimates higher due to correcting for a calculation error related to the convertible debt dilution. Her 4Q22E/2023E/2024E EPS are revised from $0.48/$0.50/$2.10 to $0.54/$0.58/$2.34.
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt

The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 11/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.41%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
