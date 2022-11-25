Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Tuesday amid hopes that protests in China could spark an easing of COVID restrictions. What To Know: China-based stocks suffered their worst day in more than a month on Monday after protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.

