3:53 PM

One person was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center. FHP is on scene investigating at this time.

11:30 AM

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash along southbound Airport-Pulling Rd.

CCSO said the roadway has been reopened at the intersection of Cougar Drive.

10:45 AM