ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Iran calls for United States to be kicked out of World Cup

(KERO) — Iran's state media has called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup. The call comes after the US Soccer Federation changed Iran's flag to remove the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation says it changed the graphic for 24 hours to "support the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights." The graphic has since been changed back.
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Bakersfield Channel

Facebook's parent company, Meta, listed in Russia's list of 'extremist groups'

(KERO) — Moscow has now added Facebook's parent company Meta to its list of "extremist organizations". A Russian court ruled a few months ago that Meta had engaged in quote, "extremist activity." While the court decision included Facebook and Instagram, Whatsapp was spared. The justice ministry's list now includes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy