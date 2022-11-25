Read full article on original website
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Iran calls for United States to be kicked out of World Cup
(KERO) — Iran's state media has called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup. The call comes after the US Soccer Federation changed Iran's flag to remove the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation says it changed the graphic for 24 hours to "support the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights." The graphic has since been changed back.
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Facebook's parent company, Meta, listed in Russia's list of 'extremist groups'
(KERO) — Moscow has now added Facebook's parent company Meta to its list of "extremist organizations". A Russian court ruled a few months ago that Meta had engaged in quote, "extremist activity." While the court decision included Facebook and Instagram, Whatsapp was spared. The justice ministry's list now includes...
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
