bikepacking.com
Eric Rich is Pedaling his Pianobike Across Europe
Next summer, Salt Lake City-based musician Eric Rich will be touring across Europe on a new version of his beautiful pianobike, performing concerts along the way. We recently caught up with him to learn more about the origins and future of his Pedaled Piano project. Find more details and photos here…
Nextdoor Reveals the Winners of the #LoveYourNeighborhood Photography Competition
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the winners of the national #LoveYourNeighborhood contest, a special initiative that invited everyday Americans to celebrate the local flavor, people and beauty of their neighborhoods through photographs. Selected from more than 14,000 entries ranging from friendly faces to urban wildlife, breathtaking landscapes to sunrises in the city, the national grand prize winner was Ron Goings from North Carolina for his up-close photo of two young great horned owls, perched in a tree. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005453/en/ Grand prize winning photo of Nextdoor’s #LoveYourNeighborhood photography competition (Photo: Business Wire)
Weekend Snapshot
We’re holding on to the last remnants of fall for today’s Weekend Snapshot, and readers in Italy, Colorado, and Finland bring us along for some of their last few bikepacking trips before the seasons fully change. Peek at what they were up to over their recent weekends and find a link to share photos from your rides here…
Cycling to Argentina EP3: Bikepacking Denali (Video)
Words, photos, and video by Greg McCahon (@gregmccahon) I was initially pretty disappointed when I heard about the landslide on the park road in Denali National Park, as riding it had long been on my wishlist of things to do in Alaska. But, when we heard rumours that it may be possible to push the bikes five miles up a river bank and reconnect with the road the other side, we had to go and take a look for ourselves! When we got to the park, the rangers confirmed the rumours: it was indeed possible if you were sufficiently prepared for a sufferfest. They were all too happy to issue us the permits and wish us on our way.
