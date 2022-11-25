Words, photos, and video by Greg McCahon (@gregmccahon) I was initially pretty disappointed when I heard about the landslide on the park road in Denali National Park, as riding it had long been on my wishlist of things to do in Alaska. But, when we heard rumours that it may be possible to push the bikes five miles up a river bank and reconnect with the road the other side, we had to go and take a look for ourselves! When we got to the park, the rangers confirmed the rumours: it was indeed possible if you were sufficiently prepared for a sufferfest. They were all too happy to issue us the permits and wish us on our way.

