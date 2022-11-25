Read full article on original website
An ecological rule breaker shows the effects of climate change on body size evolution
The Northern Treeshrew, a small, bushy-tailed mammal native to South and Southeast Asia, defies two of the most widely tested ecological "rules" of body size variation within species, according to a new study coauthored by Yale anthropologist Eric J. Sargis. The unexpected finding, researchers say, may be attributable to climate...
Wolves emboldened by parasite more likely to lead pack: study
Wolves infected with a common parasite are far more likely to become the leader of their pack, according to a new study, suggesting that the brain-dwelling intruder emboldens its host to take more risks. The single-celled parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, only sexually reproduces in cats but can infect all warm-blooded animals.
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Unique features of octopus create 'an entirely new way of designing a nervous system'
Octopuses are not much like humans—they are invertebrates with eight arms, and more closely related to clams and snails. Still, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, and are capable of a wide array of complicated behaviors. In the eyes of Melina Hale, Ph.D., and other researchers in the field, this means they provide a great opportunity to explore how alternative nervous system structures can serve the same basic functions of limb sensation and movement.
Image: Hubble hunts an unusual galaxy
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
Where did the Earth's oxygen come from? New study hints at an unexpected source
The amount of oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere makes it a habitable planet. Twenty-one percent of the atmosphere consists of this life-giving element. But in the deep past—as far back as the Neoarchean era 2.8 to 2.5 billion years ago—this oxygen was almost absent. So, how did Earth's...
Chasing future biotech solutions to climate change risks delaying action in the present. It may even make things worse
The world is under growing pressure to find sustainable options to cut emissions or lessen the impacts of climate change. Technology entrepreneurs from around the globe claim to have the solutions—not just yet, but soon. The biotech sector in particular is now using climate change as an urgent argument for more government funding, public support and fewer regulatory hurdles for their industry.
New minerals discovered in massive meteorite may reveal clues to asteroid formation
A team of researchers has discovered at least two new minerals that have never before been seen on Earth in a 15 ton meteorite found in Somalia—the ninth largest meteorite ever found. "Whenever you find a new mineral, it means that the actual geological conditions, the chemistry of the...
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
"Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene"; "Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection"; and "Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster"—those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades.
Forests found to benefit from tree species variety and genetic diversity
Reforestation projects should include a variety of tree species and ensure genetic diversity within each species to maximize new forests' health and productivity, suggests a study published today in eLife. The findings suggest that complex interactions between trees and other organisms should be carefully considered when determining the combination of...
New study is the first to examine what happens when cyclones and fires collide
As strong winds and torrential rains inundate Australia's south-eastern coast, new research suggests that high intensity bushfires might not be too far behind, with their dual effects extending damage zones and encroaching on previously low-risk residential areas. Conducted by an international research team, including the University of South Australia, the...
New dinosaur egg species helps crack mystery of Cretaceous ecosystem in Japan
Giant skeletons aren't the only evidence that dinosaurs left behind. Tiny eggshell fragments can reveal aspects of Mesozoic ecosystems that fossilized bones and teeth fail to capture, especially because the skeletons of smaller animals were less likely to be preserved. Early Cretaceous fragments have been found—the oldest eggshell fossils ever found in Japan—and provide an important window into this dinosaur ecosystem.
To fight the climate crisis, we need to stop expanding offshore drilling for oil and gas
Environmental disaster struck the shores of Peru on Jan. 15, 2022, when Spanish energy company Repsol spilled 12,000 barrels of crude oil into the Bay of Lima after its tanker ruptured. The spill endangered 180,000 birds and destroyed the livelihoods of 5,000 families. Although this disaster was the largest-ever oil...
Discovery, rediscovery, and reassignment: Redefining fungal biodiversity
Despite fungi being some of the most important organisms in the world, their species diversity remains poorly understood. Taxonomy is the basis for biodiversity studies. Now, not only have researchers from Japan investigated a previously undescribed species of fungi, they have also reassigned another species to a different genus and rediscovered a further species in Japan.
Factors influencing seasonal and spatial patterns of airborne particulate matter concentration in northeast China
Particulate matter (PM), or atmospheric particulate matter, are microscopic particles of solid or liquid matter suspended in the air which adversely affect human health. Sources of urban particulate matter (UPM) can be natural or anthropogenic (e.g., industry and traffic). In north and northeast China, a major source of UPM is central residential heating in winter.
Making diamonds is linked to various exotic rocks, study finds
Almost all volcanic rocks come from the Earth's upper mantle (or lava). Volcanism, on the other hand, can have many different chemical and physical effects and can sometimes bring rare things to the surface, like diamonds and various strange rock fragments. Many melts never make it to the surface, but...
Developing the low-energy ion spectrometer for the Chinese BeiDou-3 satellite
In our daily lives, we rely on weather forecasts to know whether it will rain tomorrow. The monitoring and prediction of space weather such as geomagnetic storms and substorms are also vital for the operation safety of satellites outside the atmosphere and the living conditions of astronauts in space. However, space weather is far more unpredictable than the weather on Earth, which depends on in-situ measurements of plasma parameters by satellites.
Astronomers see stellar self-control in action
Many factors can limit the size of a group, including external ones that members have no control over. Astronomers have found that groups of stars in certain environments, however, can regulate themselves. A new study has revealed stars in a cluster having "self-control," meaning that they allow only a limited...
Aussie shoppers are no longer buying the throwaway culture
Australian consumers are rejecting the throwaway culture, instead snapping up sustainable options, according to new research from Monash University. A report released by Monash Business School's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies (ACRS) research unit has found that Australian consumers want sustainable products and are increasingly looking for more environmentally conscious shopping options.
Scientists propose framework for understanding establishment of plants after long-distance dispersal
Mechanisms of plant colonization after long-distance dispersal (LDD) and current related knowledge were the topic of a review by Prof. Li Dezhu's team at the Kunming Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of CAS, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the University of Edinburgh.
