While the Black Friday deals are all about saving money, a lot of the best deals are on big-ticket items that cost a lot of money. If you're on a tight budget, that can make it feel like there's nothing worthwhile out there for you. We're here to set the record straight; many good Black Friday deals won't cost you more than $50. And we know what you are thinking, these are all going to be cheap little items that aren't useful, but you couldn't be more wrong. We've spotted speakers, streaming sticks, wearables, headphones and more for under $50. Here are 11 amazing budget Black Friday deals that are still on sale.

4 DAYS AGO