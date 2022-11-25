ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

New Jersey Monthly

Terry’s Serendipity Café Is Safe Space for Montclair Teens

When you hear about Terry’s Serendipity Café in Montclair, you wonder why every town doesn’t start something similar. The student-run organization produces monthly drug- and alcohol-free shows and provides a place for teens to get valuable performance, sound-engineering and event-organizing experience. It also costs nothing to join,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony

An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
njurbannews.com

Newark wins NJ’s Outstanding Master Plan Award

Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NJ) has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Rooted in Mayor Baraka’s determination to make Newark a more equitable, healthy, and resilient city, Newark360 provides key recommendations to better connect...
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Monthly

The Newark Organization Working to End New Jersey’s HIV/AIDS Epidemic

The North Jersey Community Research Initiative (NJCRI) is one of New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive HIV/AIDS community-based organizations, whose mission is to empower clients by reducing social and health disparities in the greater Newark area. Over the past 30 years, NJCRI has provided important health and social services,...
NEWARK, NJ

