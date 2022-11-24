What is on the line in Coastal Carolina's regular season finale at James Madison

Read full article on original website
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes destroy Coastal Carolina 47-7, solidify top spot in Sun Belt East
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison smothered #23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday afternoon. With this victory, the Dukes earned the top spot in the Sun Belt East standings. However, the Dukes were not officially named Sun Belt East Champions since JMU was ineligible for a conference title in its first year as an FBS team.
wpde.com
Chants Drop Regular-Season Finale at JMU
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Chanticleers were held to a season-low seven points in a 47-7 road loss at James Madison in the regular-season finale in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped CCU to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SBC play. With the win, JMU...
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU’s first half vs. Coastal Carolina
Picture-perfect weather and high-flying steamers have defined JMU’s (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) first 30 minutes of action versus No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Not much has gone wrong for the Dukes as they head into the locker room up 20-7 on senior day. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from JMU’s last first half of the season.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: JMU hosts #23 Coastal Carolina for regular-season finale on Saturday
The James Madison football team will wrap up its regular season on Saturday when the Dukes host No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU enters the game at 7-3 overall and on a two-game winning streak while the Chanticleers are 9-1 and have won three games in a row. This is a battle of the top two teams in the Group A division of the Sun Belt Conference, with Costal entering the contest with a perfect 3-0 road record.
CBS Sports
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-1; James Madison 7-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Entire Virginia team to be at funerals of 3 teammates
The entire Virginia football team will be at the funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., beginning with Perry's Saturday in Miami.
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
wbtw.com
Sunshine finally returns for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front is through the area and this is going to drag the cloud cover offshore. High school football games will be dry and temperatures will be cool in the low to mid-50s. For tonight it will be noticeably cooler, but in reality,...
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals
The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
WMBF
Sold out CCMF announces 2 more acts for 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Hardy and Tracy Lawrence, will be on the main stage alongside Bret Michaels, North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
WMBF
CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
Ceremony held for woman promoted to Lt. Colonel after serving in Army for 28 years
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Johnson graduated from Loris High School. LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Major Mary Johnson, of Longs, was officially promoted to the United States Army rank of Lt. Colonel during a ceremony Saturday morning. The ceremony happened at Freemont Baptist Church in Longs. Johnson was joined by […]
North Myrtle Beach grocery store short on some Thanksgiving staples
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the […]
wpde.com
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
Tidal flooding impacts some Pawleys Island roads Thursday
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island police warned about coastal flooding impacting some roads Thursday morning. Flooding was reported along several areas on Myrtle Avenue. “Driving through salt water will damage your vehicle and the wake created damages resident’s property,” the police department said. People are asked to wait until the tide recedes before […]
