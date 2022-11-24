What is on the line in Coastal Carolina's regular season finale at James Madison

The James Madison football team will wrap up its regular season on Saturday when the Dukes host No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU enters the game at 7-3 overall and on a two-game winning streak while the Chanticleers are 9-1 and have won three games in a row. This is a battle of the top two teams in the Group A division of the Sun Belt Conference, with Costal entering the contest with a perfect 3-0 road record.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO