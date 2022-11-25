ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue

Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thenexthoops.com

No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Indiana provide injury updates on Aliyah Boston and Grace Berger

Despite successful Thanksgiving weekends for South Carolina and Indiana on the court, both top-five teams dealt with injury scares to their top players. Against Hampton on Sunday, Aliyah Boston appeared to injure her right ankle with under a minute left in the second quarter. The Gamecocks comfortably won 85-38, but Boston’s status for Tuesday’s showdown with No. 15 UCLA is uncertain.
COLUMBIA, SC
WANE 15

Homestead grad Loyer is Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer is off to a great start this season, and people are taking notice as the Homestead grad was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday. Loyer helped Purdue win the Phil Knight Legacy championship last week in Portland. In three games – […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews North Carolina

Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the Hoosiers game against North Carolina. No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) on Wednesday in Bloomington. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)

One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BoilermakersCountry

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy