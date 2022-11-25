Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Indiana Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Transfer Portal
Grant Gremel, a walk-on quarterback at Indiana who started the 2021 Old Oaken Bucket game, entered the transfer portal on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue
Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
WLFI.com
"It may never happen again," students react to Purdue Football's Big Ten Championship chance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday Dec. 1 tickets for Purdue's Big Ten championship game go on sale to the general public. Until 5 p.m. Tuesday the John Purdue Club members and season ticket holders can request tickets to the Dec. 3 game in Indianapolis. Purdue freshman and Indianapolis...
thenexthoops.com
No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Indiana provide injury updates on Aliyah Boston and Grace Berger
Despite successful Thanksgiving weekends for South Carolina and Indiana on the court, both top-five teams dealt with injury scares to their top players. Against Hampton on Sunday, Aliyah Boston appeared to injure her right ankle with under a minute left in the second quarter. The Gamecocks comfortably won 85-38, but Boston’s status for Tuesday’s showdown with No. 15 UCLA is uncertain.
Homestead grad Loyer is Big Ten Freshman of the Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer is off to a great start this season, and people are taking notice as the Homestead grad was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday. Loyer helped Purdue win the Phil Knight Legacy championship last week in Portland. In three games – […]
thedailyhoosier.com
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews North Carolina
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the Hoosiers game against North Carolina. No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) on Wednesday in Bloomington. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)
One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football enters offseason with similar questions as it had last year
Indiana football closed out its whimper of a season with a whimper of a game. The Hoosiers dropped the Old Oaken Bucket game to Purdue, 30-16. It’s the second straight rivalry game win for the Boilermakers and their fourth in the last five contests. And now, once again, Indiana...
WATCH: Indiana Football's Jaylin Lucas Scores 71-Yard Touchdown
Watch this replay of Indiana freshman running back Jaylin Lucas as he scores a 71-yard touchdown to put the Hoosiers up 7-3 in the first quarter over Purdue.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game
For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
Indiana QB Dexter Williams II (leg) hospitalized after serious knee injury
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and transported to a hospital after sustaining what appeared to
This Purdue Team May Be Better Than Last Season’s
These Boilermakers aren’t as talented, but after dispatching Gonzaga and Duke, they look darn good.
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame
Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury
Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Purdue
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Saturday night following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Comments / 0