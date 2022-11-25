Archbishop Hoban's Lamar Sperling not just a special football player, but special person as well

The Archbishop Hoban running back has run for more than 3,300 yards so far this season

Photo by Jeff Harwell

AKRON, Ohio – There really isn’t much else that can be said or written about Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling that hasn’t already been said or written.

And even if there was, it would be difficult to find the words to explain what the Ohio Mr. Football finalist has done.

Just ask Hoban senior defensive lineman Jason Martin III, who couldn’t come up with the words to describe what his teammate has been able to do.

“It’s insane, it really is. Seeing him do all of those kinds of things and I don’t know how he does it,” Martin III said. “You can’t really explain how some of the things he does are possible.”

After running for 2,934 yards and 41 touchdowns in 16 games (10 regular season games and six playoff games) last season as the Knights made it to the Division II state championship game, some thought it wouldn’t be possible for Sperling to duplicate those numbers, not to mention having a chance to better his junior season.

But Sperling did just that.

In 14 games this season as the Knights prepare for the state semifinals this week against Massillon, Sperling has already rushed for 3,348 yards and 51 touchdowns, just three touchdowns short of the OHSAA record set by Daniel Bangura of Harvest Prep in 2016.

“I just worked harder and had a better mindset than last year,” Sperling said. “I knew coming into this year it was going to be a challenge because all eyes were on me. I knew I had to play my game and if I played my game I could achieve more.”

With his 3,348 yards this season, Sperling passed Tyrell Sutton for the school’s single season record of 3,232 rushing yards, set in in 2004 in 12 games. Sutton is the only player in Hoban history to be named Mr. Football, as he did so in 2004.

Sperling is also third in Hoban history in career rushing yards, behind just Sutton and Todd Sibley, who was at Hoban’s practice on Thanksgiving morning and heaped praise on Sperling.

“It says a lot about him, it says a lot about this team, it says a lot about coach (Tim Tyrrell) and his ability to develop running backs,” Sibley said. “It says a lot about the tradition of this school. Running backs come here and see the guys who were here before them or that are here during their time, and they want to be like them.

“That’s a testament to Lamar right now, the future Mr. Ohio (Football) in my opinion, just carrying the tradition along.”

It was special for Sperling to get a chance to meet with Sibley, who played on Hoban’s first two state championship teams in 2015 and 2016.

“I have been talking to him all day,” Sperling said. “It is good to see the people who were before me come out here and still visit and still be family and be a part of this.”

Just like last season, Sperling has turned it up to another level once the playoffs began.

In 2021, Sperling had 170 carries for 1,411 yards and 20 touchdowns in the six playoff games alone for an average of 235 yards per game on the ground. So far this season through four playoff games, Sperling has 114 carries for 1,138 yards and 20 scores, an average of 284.5 yards per game.

“He just never quits, his momentum is unstoppable,” said Martin III, who has also seen some snaps on offense this season as a blocker. “He just keeps going and he has that motor and drive to just keep getting better. He has that special mentality that most people don’t have. He is just so good.”

And while his play on the field has certainly been impressive, the first thing head coach Tim Tyrrell always mentions when talking about his star running back is how good he is as a person.

“He is just a special kid, a lot of people make a lot about his football ability, but they don’t know him as a kid,” Tyrrell said. “You have to be thankful for his mom who raised him and his family who raised him. He is such a great kid, and the football stuff speaks for itself.”

Lamar was raised around a number of women, led by his mother Tameca Lee, and his aunts, along with his two older sisters. He credits that upbringing with helping make him the person he is today.

“Coming up in my childhood, I was raised around a lot of females, so they always taught me to respect others and do the right thing,” Sperling said. “I had a father figure and that helped me too. Mainly it was my mom, my aunts, my sisters they all taught me to be that good guy.”

And when you’re a good guy, everyone wants to be around you.

Jake Burns, who played on the 2019 Hoban football team, was a senior during Sperling’s freshman year and saw right away that Sperling was different.

“He is just a special kid overall,” Burns said. “Everyone is friends with him. He has a great personality, and he is an outgoing person for sure.”

Sperling’s outgoing personality comes through at all times, as he makes everyone around him feel comfortable. Once you have met him once, he will always greet you with a smile and a few words, or a fist bump.

It wasn’t just Sperling’s personality that Burns noticed that year, however.

The thing that blew Burns away more than anything was Sperling's willingness to work as hard – if not harder – than anyone else. Sperling would often stay late and talk to the offensive linemen about their approach to the game to try to get a feel for what they were doing, which in turn would make him a better running back.

“He always messed around with the O-line and we talked about routes in general, we talked about holes to hit, where we are going, our mindset,” Burns said. “He goes extra to see (that) because he likes to connect with the O-line. The running back and O-line connection is a big thing in the run game.”

His knowledge and appreciation of his offensive linemen early on has carried through Sperling’s high school career, as he is always quick to point out how well his line played in front of him or mentioning one of his wide receivers downfield making a block. He knows he can’t do what he has done without the help of his teammates.

His constant praise and willingness to give credit to his teammates makes Sperling a great leader for the Knights, as he has garnered the respect of everyone who has come in contact with him at Hoban.

“His team respects him, his teachers respect him, everybody in the school does,” Tyrrell said. “He is an overall leader.”

That respect for Sperling is also shown by the head coach, who always has time to talk about the running back. Tyrrell has also been known to give a witty response when asked about Sperling, such as “he’s not bad,” or he is pretty good.

When asked on Thanksgiving, Tyrrell gave the same sort of answer, but made one change.

“He is pretty damn good now,” Tyrrell said with a smile.

But when Tyrrell gets serious about Sperling, he talks about the race for Mr. Football and has been doing so all season. With Sperling officially now a finalist, Tyrrell let it be known once again that he thinks Sperling should be the one holding the hardware when the voting is complete.

“It is great when you have the opportunity to hopefully get the highest of honors,” Tyrrell said. “I think it would be a catastrophe if it didn’t happen.”

And while his coach is advocating for him to win the award, Sperling is grateful for the nomination, but his focus is on something bigger – winning that state title.

“It’s good to know that people see that I work hard and that I am capable of doing the things I am doing,” Sperling said. “But right now, I am locked in on winning the next game and then getting to (the state championship game).”

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)