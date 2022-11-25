Read full article on original website
Missouri Youth Hunters Harvest 2,881 Deer For Thanksgiving Weekend
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does. Top counties...
UPDATE: Two Indian Men Drown While Swimming In Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two men from India drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities have confirmed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says 24-year-old Uthej Kunta was swimming around the 0.5 Mile Marker of the Lake at around 2:30 p.m. When he began to struggle in the water, went under, and did not surface, authorities say 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari dove into to the water to help Kunta. Kelligari did not resurface, according to the report.
One Drowned, One Missing: Thanksgiving Weekend Tragedy On Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed one person drowned and another is missing after an incident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. The MSHP says troopers were called at around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 to assist in locating two people who were last seen in the water around the 0.5 Mile Marker of the Lake, not far from Bagnell Dam.
