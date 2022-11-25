LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two men from India drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities have confirmed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says 24-year-old Uthej Kunta was swimming around the 0.5 Mile Marker of the Lake at around 2:30 p.m. When he began to struggle in the water, went under, and did not surface, authorities say 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari dove into to the water to help Kunta. Kelligari did not resurface, according to the report.

1 DAY AGO