Columbus County, NC

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
mynews13.com

Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Former assistant city manager of Myrtle Beach dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, the city said. During his time with city government, he worked as the construction services director and assistant city manager. Boulineau was well […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YAHOO!

Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?

A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Council discussing 25% raises for council members

Horry County Council members will soon decide whether to give themselves a 25% raise. Under state law, council members can’t increase their salaries immediately, but they can approve raises that take effect after the next general election, which would be in 2024 (council members seated in January 2025 would receive the raise).
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WECT

Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Pee Dee Black Expo brings exposure to local Black-owned businesses

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The first-ever Pee Dee Black Expo helped elevate local, Black-owned businesses in the area on Saturday. Organizers hope the event is the first of many to come. “I think it is important because it goes beyond business,” said Rebeca Jackson, one of the event’s co-founders. “Often...
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrates heritage

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
WHITEVILLE, NC

