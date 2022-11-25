Read full article on original website
WMBF
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
WECT
Brunswick County selected to improve elections through new national program
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections will participate in a national program aimed at improving the election process. The county was named one of 10 centers for election excellence across the country which will make up the inaugural cohort of the Alliance for Election Excellence.
Price of gas falls significantly around Lumberton, Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Gas prices around Robeson County dropped significantly over the weekend, with at least one station selling a gallon of gas f
ehn.org
Where did the PFAS in your blood come from? These computer models offer clues
Downstream of a Chemours fluorochemical manufacturing plant on the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, people living in Brunswick and New Hanover counties suffer from higher-than-normal rates of brain tumors, breast cancers and other forms of rare — and accelerated — diseases. Residents now know this isn’t a...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
'It's going to change downtown.' Official site for Crown Event Center in Fayetteville announced
The decision was made in a special called Cumberland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Former assistant city manager of Myrtle Beach dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, the city said. During his time with city government, he worked as the construction services director and assistant city manager. Boulineau was well […]
NC beach holds special kind of Christmas parade; winners chosen for 38th year
Saturday night, the event was held with 25 boats competing for the best decorations in several categories.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Building evacuated after gas odor reported on Highway 90 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a reported gas odor Sunday morning on Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The gas leak happened at about 9:40 a.m. on the 5000 block of Highway 90, HCFR said. According to HCFR, no injuries were reported and the building was evacuated. HCFR said the […]
YAHOO!
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Council discussing 25% raises for council members
Horry County Council members will soon decide whether to give themselves a 25% raise. Under state law, council members can’t increase their salaries immediately, but they can approve raises that take effect after the next general election, which would be in 2024 (council members seated in January 2025 would receive the raise).
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
WECT
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
WMBF
Pee Dee Black Expo brings exposure to local Black-owned businesses
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The first-ever Pee Dee Black Expo helped elevate local, Black-owned businesses in the area on Saturday. Organizers hope the event is the first of many to come. “I think it is important because it goes beyond business,” said Rebeca Jackson, one of the event’s co-founders. “Often...
WECT
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28. David McPherson and Tucker Mac Ward voted against the petition, and Brenda Ebron voted for the petition. Bonita Blakney...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
