ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man arrested for fatal assault in Norfolk on E. Little Creek Road

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNQ7k_0jNRsl6T00

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested for an assault that left a man dead in October.

On October 6, 2022, around 10:12 p.m., police found 62-year-old Robert R. Hodges in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road suffering from physical injuries.

Hodges was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on October 9.

As a result of the police department's investigation, 37-year-old Akime R. Porter, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Porter is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing …. Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F71X8H. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Woman dead, man arrested following apparent domestic-related …. WAVY News 10. ‘Cubs to Lions’ club empowers Virginia Beach elementary...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Deputy US Marshal arrested at Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Va. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service is facing charges after police say he caused a disruption at a hospital in Franklin over the weekend. The Franklin Police Department says officers were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.
FRANKLIN, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy