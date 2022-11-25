Read full article on original website
Related
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody
Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for November 30: An Epic Fallout Destroys Lives
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal lives will never be the same as Thomas Forrester’s scheme causes everyone to question everything. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a lying liar who lies, and his secrets and schemes are about to destroy everyone he loves. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reels from his gross scheme, Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) faces the consequences of silence, and little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may never look at his daddy the same way again.
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
SheKnows
General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine
Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
SheKnows
Payback Time on Young & Restless: Sally’s Perfectly Positioned to Burn Victoria for Firing Her — Here’s How
Is it time for Victor’s daughter to be brought down a notch?. Is it just us or has Victoria been particularly ruthless since the whole Ashland thing went down? There was a time when she was neck and neck with Adam in the “Who is most like their father?” sweepstakes but current-day Young & Restless has her pulling way ahead in that race.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
General Hospital Star Marcus Coloma Finally Explains Why He's Been Temporarily Recast
Recasting a role on a soap opera is often necessary when an actor leaves and the storylines must continue. Soap Hub took a poll of fans' opinions on recasting and, while 59% felt it depended on the circumstances or the actor, 17% understood that it was sometimes unavoidable. Actor Tyler...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Won’t Know What Hit Her: All Carly Has to Do to Exact Revenge Is…
This is one dish that will have to be served piping hot rather than cold. As fashionable as the footwear on General Hospital may be, no one wants to be in Nina’s shoes these days, not with Carly gunning for “the other woman” for stealing her husband and hotel, and stoking suspicions that St. Willow might be cheating on Michael. And striking back at Nina will be easier for Carly than taking Sonny candy from his missus a baby.
Comments / 0