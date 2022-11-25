ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire

You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
ENFIELD, NH
102.9 WBLM

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Friends, Family Mourn NH’s ‘Shining Light’ Drew Ceppetelli

Friends and teammates of Barrington resident Drew Ceppetelli continue to mourn her death in a car crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thanksgiving morning. Ceppetelli was one of six people, including driver Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, ejected from a Porsche Macan, when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. The condition of the other occupants is unknown.
BARRINGTON, NH
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Treehouse-like Home Overlooking a New Hampshire Lake

This one-of-a-kind build comes with a large sandy beach, stunning lake views, and gorgeous wooden finishes. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,195,000. Size: 4,415 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. There’s nothing like the...
NEW DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
wwnytv.com

1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
COLTON, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man who stole from Leicester farm stand

LEICESTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was involved in a theft in Leicester on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a theft from a farm stand on Old Jerusalem Road at around 10:05 a.m. The unknown man stole money from a cash...
LEICESTER, VT
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy