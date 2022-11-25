Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire
You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
Friends, Family Mourn NH’s ‘Shining Light’ Drew Ceppetelli
Friends and teammates of Barrington resident Drew Ceppetelli continue to mourn her death in a car crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thanksgiving morning. Ceppetelli was one of six people, including driver Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, ejected from a Porsche Macan, when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. The condition of the other occupants is unknown.
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
WMUR.com
Swanzey community, Make-A-Wish foundation celebrate boy battling cancer
SWANZEY, N.H. — The Swanzey community showed support Saturday for a boy fighting cancer. The town hosted a parade for Connor Ponce, 4, including police officers, firefighters and Santa Claus. "It's a little bit that we can do to support this young man and his family going through a...
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Treehouse-like Home Overlooking a New Hampshire Lake
This one-of-a-kind build comes with a large sandy beach, stunning lake views, and gorgeous wooden finishes. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,195,000. Size: 4,415 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. There’s nothing like the...
WMUR.com
Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
wwnytv.com
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man who stole from Leicester farm stand
LEICESTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was involved in a theft in Leicester on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a theft from a farm stand on Old Jerusalem Road at around 10:05 a.m. The unknown man stole money from a cash...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Comments / 0