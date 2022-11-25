Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Numerous volunteers make Rockland Community Thanksgiving Dinner a success
“The quality of mercy is not strained;/ …It is twice blessed;/It blesses him that gives and him that receives.”. Last Thursday the spirit of Thanksgiving (mercy/compassion/community) was expressed at the Rockland Community Thanksgiving Dinner (RCTD). This was the first sit-down Thanksgiving meal in two years. We would like to...
penbaypilot.com
Strand seeks participants for winter festival in January
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre seeks local businesses and organizations to help present “The Big Rockland Chill,” a new winter festival that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Taking place in the Oak Street Alley in Rockland, it will be offered as an opportunity for the community to get outside and enjoy some winter fun together.
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
penbaypilot.com
Otto’s Challenge benefits 2022 Camden Area Christian Food Pantry
CAMDEN — For the fourth time in three years, the mysterious and stealthy Otto the Cat has come forward with a challenge to benefit Camden Area Christian Food Pantry (CACFP). For every $1 raised by Camden Area Christian Food Pantry between now and December 16, the generous and anonymous benefactor will match it with $2, up to $6,700. CACFP’s goal is to raise $3,350 for a grand total of $10,050.
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
penbaypilot.com
Rockland parade lights up the night on Main Street
The festive atmosphere and spirit of the season shined bright among the participants of this year’s Parade of Lights, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. From the staging area at the Rockland Ferry Terminal to the parade’s end at the Lobster Trap Tree, songs of the season mingled with costumes, good cheer, and a clear and starry night.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police collecting donations for Toys for Tots holiday program
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department is proud to be hosting a Toys-for-Tots drop box in the lobby of the Rockland Police Department this year, with officers donating toys. The box is available to anyone who wishes to donate, from now until it is picked up December 9. The program...
penbaypilot.com
Renee Mary Hutcheon,obituary
ROCKLAND — Renee Mary Hutcheon, 92, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was born in London, England on September 18, 1930. In retirement, Renee and her husband, Jack, moved from New Jersey in 1998 to Maine to be near their friends, Ralph and Anne Ayers. Jack died here in 1999.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
penbaypilot.com
Barbara (Pearse) Ludwig, notice
HOPE — Barbara (Pearse) Ludwig, 99, current recipient of the Boston Post Cane in Hope, died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. A complete obituary will be published later and services will be announced. Condolences may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with...
wabi.tv
River of Trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center. “We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Nov. 21- 22. An indictment does not imply guilt. Miralys Duperry, 22, of Belmont, domestic violence assault in Belmont June 6; assault on an officer in Belfast June 6. Tony H. Bates, 44, of Belfast,...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship
The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday. White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 10-16. Brandi Howard, 35, of Appleton, unlawful possession of heroin in Belfast June 25, 2019, dismissed; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Belmont April 15, 2020, $400 fine. Mark A. Whittaker, 41, of Raymond, operating...
