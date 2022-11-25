ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, NH

102.9 WBLM

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
MANCHESTER, NH

