Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting to Bring the 2022 Christmas Cheer
The 2022 Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting is right around the corner!. Holiday parades and tree lightings are the unofficial kickoff to the holidays in whatever town you're in. Let me be the first to tell you that going to these parades matters. Whether you think your...
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns
The ski-racing circuit’s lone U.S. stop for women, battling a weekend of wild weather, drew its biggest-ever crowd — even if Vermont-schooled Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t as victorious. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
Comments / 0