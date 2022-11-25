Read full article on original website
Tim Lester out as WMU football head coach
Western Michigan University announced Monday that football head coach Tim Lester would not be returning next season.
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
Greensky Bluegrass Throws Two-Night Hometown Thanksgiving Bash In Kalamazoo [Photos/Videos]
Greensky Bluegrass returned to Kalamazoo, MI for a two-night hometown throwdown at Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday and Saturday. The five-piece string band comprised of Dave Bruzza, Paul Hoffman, Michael Bont, Anders Beck, and Mike Devol kicked things off on Black Friday with a bluegrass jam sandwich with “The Four” encapsulated within “Courage for the Road”. “Streetlight”, a tune from the band’s most recent release, Stress Dreams, came next ahead of Joshua Davis‘s “Dustbowl Overtures” and Benny Burle Galloway‘s “Train Junkie”.
Library approves bid for gutter work
THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library will have gutter work performed on its building in the near future. TRPL’s Board of Trustees approved a quote from Galesburg-based Gutter Worx for $6,450 plus a 10 percent contingency for gutter replacement on its building. Gutter Worx was one of two quotes considered by the board, the other being from Elkhart, Ind.-based Elite Gutters for $7,433.60.
ISD to contract with school resource officer
CENTREVILLE — A police officer will be at the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District and its buildings through February 2023 as part of a grant the ISD is planning on receiving. During their monthly meeting Monday, the district approved contracting with a school resource officer (SRO) as a...
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Fire Strikes Battle Creek Home As Holidays Approach
It was just around dinnertime, Sunday evening, November 27th, when Battle Creek firefighters got the call that a family’s home was on fire in the 100-block of Battle Creek Avenue. The crews sprang into action and arrived on the scene within three minutes. Upon arrival, flames could be seen...
Gilmore Car Museum hosts 'Winter Wonderland' with drive-thru lights display
Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum is back for its second year, with an expanded drive-thru and walk-thru nighttime holiday lights experience.
28 inches of snow falls in county
Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
I-94 interchange project in Kalamazoo delayed by several months
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A major project on I-94 in Kalamazoo is expected to take several additional months before completion. Originally expected to be finished this month, the highway interchange project’s updated timeline extends well into 2023. The $87 million project to widen I-94 and build a redesigned interchange to...
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
Local church hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner
THREE RIVERS — For many people, an ideal Thanksgiving dinner involves good food, good community, with maybe a dash of holiday music in the background. By those standards, Tuesday’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church in Three Rivers was very much an ideal one. Attended by...
3 hospitalized after Burr Oak Twp. crash
Three people are in the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Burr Oak Township.
Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were injured in a crash that left one vehicle submerged in a pond Friday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road in Burr Oak Township for the...
