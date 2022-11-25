ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria

Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
DOWAGIAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
liveforlivemusic.com

Greensky Bluegrass Throws Two-Night Hometown Thanksgiving Bash In Kalamazoo [Photos/Videos]

Greensky Bluegrass returned to Kalamazoo, MI for a two-night hometown throwdown at Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday and Saturday. The five-piece string band comprised of Dave Bruzza, Paul Hoffman, Michael Bont, Anders Beck, and Mike Devol kicked things off on Black Friday with a bluegrass jam sandwich with “The Four” encapsulated within “Courage for the Road”. “Streetlight”, a tune from the band’s most recent release, Stress Dreams, came next ahead of Joshua Davis‘s “Dustbowl Overtures” and Benny Burle Galloway‘s “Train Junkie”.
KALAMAZOO, MI
threeriversnews.com

Library approves bid for gutter work

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library will have gutter work performed on its building in the near future. TRPL’s Board of Trustees approved a quote from Galesburg-based Gutter Worx for $6,450 plus a 10 percent contingency for gutter replacement on its building. Gutter Worx was one of two quotes considered by the board, the other being from Elkhart, Ind.-based Elite Gutters for $7,433.60.
THREE RIVERS, MI
threeriversnews.com

ISD to contract with school resource officer

CENTREVILLE — A police officer will be at the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District and its buildings through February 2023 as part of a grant the ISD is planning on receiving. During their monthly meeting Monday, the district approved contracting with a school resource officer (SRO) as a...
CENTREVILLE, MI
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

Fire Strikes Battle Creek Home As Holidays Approach

It was just around dinnertime, Sunday evening, November 27th, when Battle Creek firefighters got the call that a family’s home was on fire in the 100-block of Battle Creek Avenue. The crews sprang into action and arrived on the scene within three minutes. Upon arrival, flames could be seen...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

28 inches of snow falls in county

Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
GOBLES, MI
threeriversnews.com

Local church hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner

THREE RIVERS — For many people, an ideal Thanksgiving dinner involves good food, good community, with maybe a dash of holiday music in the background. By those standards, Tuesday’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church in Three Rivers was very much an ideal one. Attended by...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were injured in a crash that left one vehicle submerged in a pond Friday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road in Burr Oak Township for the...
BURR OAK, MI

