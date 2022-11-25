Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe

UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week.

An image of Arney was provided by JCSO investigators. (Photo/Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. was reported missing and “may have trouble returning home without assistance.”

Arney was reportedly last contacted in Johnson County on November 14. Investigators believe he may be traveling in a blue 1986 Ford Ranger with Tennessee license plate 498BFMD.

Anyone with information on Arney’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 423-727-7761.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.