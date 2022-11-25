Read full article on original website
BBC
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
BBC
UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader
The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
BBC
Stormont pay cut bill being fast-tracked through Westminster
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will "act rapidly" to cut assembly members' wages once new legislation takes effect. He was speaking as MPs debated a bill that will give him powers to impose a pay cut. The Executive Formation Bill is being fast-tracked through Parliament. Chris Heaton-Harris...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
Phys.org
Brexit changes caused 22.9% slump in UK-EU exports into Q1 2022 according to new research
Research by the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University has shown that UK exports to the EU fell by an average of 22.9% in the first 15 months after the introduction of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, highlighting the continuing challenges that UK firms are facing. Building on...
UK regulator calls for review of reactions in eyes to Sanofi asthma drug
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's (SASY.PA) best-selling asthma and eczema drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals.
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
50,000 UK driving tests a year taken by learners with at least five fails
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again. That is the motto for tens of thousands of aspiring motorists who are taking their driving tests for the sixth time, according to analysis. Parents and young drivers who are struggling to find a slot due...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Stroke patient had to get bus to Ipswich Hospital says wife
A father suffering a stroke had to take two buses to hospital when his ambulance was cancelled, his wife said. Lauren Matthews said when her husband Gavin was then cleared to leave Ipswich Hospital a few hours later, his symptoms reappeared but an ambulance was once more diverted elsewhere. After...
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
Social enterprise works to end period poverty in Scotland
Edinburgh — For half of the world's population, sanitary products are a necessity. With costs soaring to $11 per month, for many women, these items have become a luxury. But a social enterprise called Hey Girls is trying to change that by providing free sanitary products. A new law...
BBC
The Disappeared: Meath Mass hears appeal for information
A Mass attended by nine of the families of the Disappeared has heard a call for anyone with information to come forward. The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan in...
BBC
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
