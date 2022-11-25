Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan town featured on Hallmark's live Christmas Cam this holiday season [WATCH]
Harbor Springs, a resort town located on the north shore of the Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan, is being honored by Hallmark as one of the country’s “most festive” places thanks to its scenic snowy views and beautiful holiday displays.
See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam
According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
traverseticker.com
Spotlight On Northern Michigan Artisans, Makers & Crafters
Nancy Crummel’s passion for pottery—and indeed, all things art — is clearly on display at her newly-opened gallery, Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts. “I became fascinated with the whole process of pottery about 25 years ago,” says Crummel, who opened her Traverse City area gallery in June. “I am mainly self-taught; however, I did take some classes from Mary Anne Ettawageshik, whose pottery and work I admire.” Crummel had always created pottery as a hobby, but her retirement gave her the time to turn a dream into reality — a gallery that she launched in a building that formerly housed a woodworking shop and, before that, an animal clinic.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
wcsx.com
Michigan Brothers Score Major Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’
It’s pretty much every business person’s dream to score a huge investment deal to make that vision come to life. Now, two brothers from northern Michigan are living out that fantasy. The two brothers, who are Traverse City natives, are getting national attention after pitching their company on...
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely
UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
Up North Voice
Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
UpNorthLive.com
Restaurant closes doors for Thanksgiving to make meals for those in need
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One restaurant is closing its doors this Thanksgiving for the first time in seven years. Instead of hosting Thanksgiving at Bergstrom's Burgers, the staff is making food for Safe Harbor. "I just decided that based on what people are telling me, there's a need...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
ABC’s Shark Tank gives $200K Deal to Traverse City Brothers
Dakota and Garret Porter, the founders of ActionGlow, ultimately secured the bag when they went on the ABC television show, "Shark Tank." ActionGlow is a patented LED lighting system for different sporting equipment such as skis, bikes, snowboards, and more. With their company starting when they were 16 and 13...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
