Nancy Crummel’s passion for pottery—and indeed, all things art — is clearly on display at her newly-opened gallery, Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts. “I became fascinated with the whole process of pottery about 25 years ago,” says Crummel, who opened her Traverse City area gallery in June. “I am mainly self-taught; however, I did take some classes from Mary Anne Ettawageshik, whose pottery and work I admire.” Crummel had always created pottery as a hobby, but her retirement gave her the time to turn a dream into reality — a gallery that she launched in a building that formerly housed a woodworking shop and, before that, an animal clinic.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO