TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All species of pine in the eastern half of Texas are prone to be attacked by Ips bark beetles. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, when prolonged drought occurs in the East Texas piney woods, an increase in Ips, or pine engraver beetle, activity is likely to occur. When trees are weakened or stressed due to drought or other conditions, engraver beetles may attack and kill a significant number of trees.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO