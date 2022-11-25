ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Feliciana Parish, LA

UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are searching for two girls who went missing Monday along with their golden retriever. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the girls (Abigail and Cecilia Bourg) are 7 and 4. They were last seen at...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’

Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were discovered badly burned in downtown Covington, police have arrested a man on charges related to what’s been declared a double-homicide investigation. Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate …. Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were...
COVINGTON, LA
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore

FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — It was an emotional scene on the North Shore after two young sisters and their family dog were found safe after being missing for several hours. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 28), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg, and their Golden Retriever were located near a wooded area in Folsom.
FOLSOM, LA
Governor Edwards: Prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
LOUISIANA STATE
Watch out for that tree (beetle), Ips Bark Beetles attacking East Texas pine trees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All species of pine in the eastern half of Texas are prone to be attacked by Ips bark beetles. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, when prolonged drought occurs in the East Texas piney woods, an increase in Ips, or pine engraver beetle, activity is likely to occur. When trees are weakened or stressed due to drought or other conditions, engraver beetles may attack and kill a significant number of trees.
TEXAS STATE
Severe thunderstorms are possible today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to turn into a stormy Tuesday for some areas of the ArkLaTex with the risk of severe weather increasing this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. The highest risk for severe weather will be in northwest Louisiana. Thunderstorm threat to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Gov. Edwards expected to endorse Tarver for Shreveport Mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to be in Shreveport Tuesday morning to endorse fellow Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver in his campaign to become the city’s next mayor. According to Tarver’s campaign, the governor will join Tarver for the announcement at the Consortium Venue...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the ArkLaTex during the morning and will strengthen during the afternoon. Severe weather will be possible over mainly the southeast half of the area. Cooler air returns Wednesday and will hang around for a few days. A stormy Tuesday: Futurecast shows that showers...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tuesday holds a threat of severe storms and heavy rain

In the game of golf, if you get the ball close to the cup, it is called a “Gimme” (Give me a freebie). Your Monday is just that…a freebie! Sunday has been absolutely fantastic and your Monday is looking just as nice. In the meantime, a very...
LOUISIANA STATE
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tigers End Season With Loss to Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling State University football team dominated the first half, but turnovers led to 20 Southern points as the Jaguars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome. In a Southwestern...
GRAMBLING, LA

