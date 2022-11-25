Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are searching for two girls who went missing Monday along with their golden retriever. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the girls (Abigail and Cecilia Bourg) are 7 and 4. They were last seen at...
Missing Folsom girls and dog found, deputies report they are safe
St. Tammany Parish Deputies report the girls and the dog has been located and are safe. Missing Folsom girls and dog found, deputies report …. St. Tammany Parish Deputies report the girls and the dog has been located and are safe. SPD, SWAT address neighbor dispute in south Shreveport. SPD,...
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were discovered badly burned in downtown Covington, police have arrested a man on charges related to what’s been declared a double-homicide investigation. Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate …. Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were...
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore
FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — It was an emotional scene on the North Shore after two young sisters and their family dog were found safe after being missing for several hours. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 28), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg, and their Golden Retriever were located near a wooded area in Folsom.
Five shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, police detain two for questioning
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An argument turned violent in New Orleans’ French Quarter over the weekend when detectives say an unknown gunman opened fire on a crowd of people, sending multiple victims to the hospital. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m....
Visitation service for Louisiana’s former first gentleman Raymond “Coach” Blanco
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– At UL, the community has come out to pay their respects for Louisiana’s former first gentleman and UL former administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco. “Coach” Blanco was loved and admired by everyone he impacted. A week after his passing, a prayer service, visitation, and...
Louisiana Department of Health plans to tackle more diversity for healthcare workers in 2023.
The Louisiana Department of Health has 18 new initiatives for the 20-23 fiscal year. With diversity amongst healthcare workers at the top of the list. Specifically in the behavioral and physical health departments. Louisiana Department of Health plans to tackle more …. The Louisiana Department of Health has 18 new...
Governor Edwards: Prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Watch out for that tree (beetle), Ips Bark Beetles attacking East Texas pine trees
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All species of pine in the eastern half of Texas are prone to be attacked by Ips bark beetles. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, when prolonged drought occurs in the East Texas piney woods, an increase in Ips, or pine engraver beetle, activity is likely to occur. When trees are weakened or stressed due to drought or other conditions, engraver beetles may attack and kill a significant number of trees.
Severe thunderstorms are possible today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to turn into a stormy Tuesday for some areas of the ArkLaTex with the risk of severe weather increasing this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. The highest risk for severe weather will be in northwest Louisiana. Thunderstorm threat to...
Gov. Edwards expected to endorse Tarver for Shreveport Mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to be in Shreveport Tuesday morning to endorse fellow Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver in his campaign to become the city’s next mayor. According to Tarver’s campaign, the governor will join Tarver for the announcement at the Consortium Venue...
Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the ArkLaTex during the morning and will strengthen during the afternoon. Severe weather will be possible over mainly the southeast half of the area. Cooler air returns Wednesday and will hang around for a few days. A stormy Tuesday: Futurecast shows that showers...
Tuesday holds a threat of severe storms and heavy rain
In the game of golf, if you get the ball close to the cup, it is called a “Gimme” (Give me a freebie). Your Monday is just that…a freebie! Sunday has been absolutely fantastic and your Monday is looking just as nice. In the meantime, a very...
DCFS: Supplemental SNAP benefits for December now available to recipients
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have been receiving supplemental SNAP benefits this year, the next allotment should show up on your EBT card by Sunday, December 4. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was given the go-ahead by the federal government to distribute benefits for December.
Louisiana Department of Health aiming to increase diversity in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has 18 new initiatives for the 2023 fiscal year, and diversity among healthcare workers is at the top of that list. The initiative specifically aims to address the need for diversity in the behavioral and physical health arenas.
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
Tigers End Season With Loss to Jaguars
NEW ORLEANS (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling State University football team dominated the first half, but turnovers led to 20 Southern points as the Jaguars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome. In a Southwestern...
