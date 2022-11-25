LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the shots fired incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police say several 9-1-1 callers report hearing shots fired at the Meadows Apartments on Yorktown Avenue. According to a press release from the Lynchburg Police Department, 9-1-1 callers describe two people wearing all black running toward the complex entrance and another person wearing all red running in the opposite direction.

