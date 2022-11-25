ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSLS

25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman killed in expressway crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Person dies from burns after brush fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On November 23, reports of a brush fire on Hemlock Road NW prompted a response from the Roanoke Fire-EMS team. Arriving units found an acre and a half-sized brush fire. RFEMS said they also discovered a person who was suffering from burns. The person was...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead after brush fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating shots fired incident at Meadows Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the shots fired incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police say several 9-1-1 callers report hearing shots fired at the Meadows Apartments on Yorktown Avenue. According to a press release from the Lynchburg Police Department, 9-1-1 callers describe two people wearing all black running toward the complex entrance and another person wearing all red running in the opposite direction.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Be prepared for this Lynchburg Expressway lane closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An upcoming lane closure in the Lynchburg Expressway may cause some disruptions for drivers in the city. Starting November 29, one lane on the Lynchburg Expressway at the Main Street Bridge will be closed. As long as there is good weather, the project is scheduled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Missing elderly woman found after Altavista Police search

An elderly Altavista woman who had gone missing was found safe following a search for her by the Altavista Police Department. She was found at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 23). The APD received a call at 5 a.m. that May Bowyer Drake, 75, was missing from the Town...
ALTAVISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday

A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a Senior Alert being issued. Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead, one hurt after Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a 2007 Toyota Corolla was heading east on Timberlake Road, made a left turn onto Enterprise Road, and pulled into the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The cars collided, and the Wrangler came to rest...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA

