This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV and missed out on some of the major deals happening between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't fret. There are still some great offers to take advantage of at various retailers, including Amazon. Right now you can score a 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K smart Fire TV for just $340. While that is technically $40 more than we saw this same TV go for during the aforementioned holiday sales, Amazon has sweetened the deal by offering a $50 credit free with purchase. Just be sure to use promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout. That means you technically save $10 more overall, which is a solid deal if you're an avid Amazon shopper. This offer is available now through Dec. 18 while supplies last.

8 HOURS AGO